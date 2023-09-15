10 independent businesses to buy sweet treats from across Northampton – including cakes, cookies and brownies

3 . Made by Millie

Millie Judd set up her independent cookie business more than two years ago and has not looked back. What started as Millie baking for family and friends as a pick-me-up during the first lockdown, then gained traction on social media and led to the start of an exciting time selling cookies, cookie pie slices and cookie cakes. The business tends to sell out at each event as Millie’s creations are so popular. Instagram: @madebymilliegrace. Facebook: Made By Millie. Photo: Made by Millie