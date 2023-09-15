10 independent businesses to buy sweet treats from across Northampton – including cakes, cookies and brownies

This newspaper has spoken to many business owners who create delicious sweet treats across the town.
From extravagant birthday cakes made to order, to melt-in-your-mouth cookies that you can purchase from food markets, these businesses have it all.
The 10 featured below have spoken to the Chronicle & Echo over the past year, each with a unique story to tell – and here they are for you to have a browse through.
Here are 10 independent businesses to buy sweet treats from across Northampton…
2. Flavia Bakes Cakes
Flavia Bakes Cakes was established by Flavia Solymosi in 2012 and more than a decade on, the business has stalls in three locations across the county – two in Northampton and one in Kettering. The business offers birthday cakes, cookies, cakes to take away or share, brownies, and cookie sandwiches – which you “would not be able to find in the supermarket”. Instagram: @flaviabakescakes. Facebook: Flaviabakescakes. Photo: Flavia Bakes Cakes
3. Made by Millie
Millie Judd set up her independent cookie business more than two years ago and has not looked back. What started as Millie baking for family and friends as a pick-me-up during the first lockdown, then gained traction on social media and led to the start of an exciting time selling cookies, cookie pie slices and cookie cakes. The business tends to sell out at each event as Millie’s creations are so popular. Instagram: @madebymilliegrace. Facebook: Made By Millie. Photo: Made by Millie
4. SophistiCake Creations
Mindy Robinson has run SophistiCake Creations from her home in Duston since she founded the business at the end of 2012. Not only does SophistiCake Creations offer cakes of all kinds, including for birthdays and weddings, but Mindy expanded her offering during the pandemic to include afternoon teas in boxes to be delivered to your door. Facebook: Sophisticake Creations. Photo: SophistiCake Creations