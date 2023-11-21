1 . Pala

Pala, which offers Neapolitan pizza, cicchetti and cocktails, has new food and drink menus for the winter season – as well as a Christmas set menu for larger bookings over the festive period. You can order a main and starter or dessert for £24, or all three courses for £31 per person. They have two Christmas flavoured pizzas on offer, featuring tuscan sausage and sauteed sprouts – or you can opt for a select few from the regular a la carte menu. Location: Derngate, Northampton town centre. Photo: Pala