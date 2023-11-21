Whether it be a meal out with family, a festive reunion with friends or a work outing, it is not too late to book somewhere and feast on their Christmassy specials.
Below are a variety of options in and around Northampton, varying from £16.50 to £37 per person for three courses.
It might be a traditional menu you are looking for, or if you want to try something new one of these venues is even offering Christmas dinner flavoured pizzas.
Here are 10 Christmas menus to try this festive season in and around Northampton…
1. Pala
Pala, which offers Neapolitan pizza, cicchetti and cocktails, has new food and drink menus for the winter season – as well as a Christmas set menu for larger bookings over the festive period. You can order a main and starter or dessert for £24, or all three courses for £31 per person. They have two Christmas flavoured pizzas on offer, featuring tuscan sausage and sauteed sprouts – or you can opt for a select few from the regular a la carte menu. Location: Derngate, Northampton town centre. Photo: Pala
2. The Mail Coach
The Mail Coach is also offering a set menu of two or three festive courses. From Wednesday to Saturday, two courses are priced at £24.50 and three courses are £27.50 per person. From Sunday to Tuesday, two courses are available at a reduced cost of £22.50 and three courses at £25.50 per person. You can even add festive extras for an additional cost, including a mince pie or pigs in blankets. Location: Derngate, Northampton town centre. Photo: The Mail Coach
3. Miller & Carter
Miller & Carter’s festive menu is available from November 30 until 5pm on Christmas Eve. You can enjoy two courses from £28.95 all day Sunday to Friday and from 12pm until 5pm every Saturday. There are plenty of options across the starters, ‘the steak experience’ and regular Christmas main courses, three for £10 festive sides, and desserts. Location: Talavera Way, Moulton. Photo: Miller & Carter
4. The Lamplighter
The Lamplighter can accommodate bookings of up to 45 guests, with two courses for £26 or three courses for £30 per person. The Christmas menu will be served from Friday, November 24 until Saturday, December 23 – excluding Sundays and Mondays. There are four starter, main and dessert options to pick from, as well as five sides at an additional cost. Location: Overstone Road, The Mounts. Photo: The Lamplighter