News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

People invited to have their say on developing West Northants’ Library Service

People are being invited to have their say on proposals to develop the Library Service across West Northants by taking part in West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) consultation.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
  • Increased reading and literacy
  • Cultural and creative enrichment
  • Improved digital access and literacy
  • Healthier and happier lives
  • Helping everyone achieve their full potential
  • Greater prosperity
  • Stronger and more resilient communities
Related topics:PeopleWest Northamptonshire Council