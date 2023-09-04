People invited to have their say on developing West Northants’ Library Service
People are being invited to have their say on proposals to develop the Library Service across West Northants by taking part in West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) consultation.
- Increased reading and literacy
- Cultural and creative enrichment
- Improved digital access and literacy
- Healthier and happier lives
- Helping everyone achieve their full potential
- Greater prosperity
- Stronger and more resilient communities