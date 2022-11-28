News you can trust since 1931
Pensioner dies after car crashes down grass bank near A45 in Northampton

Investigators appeal for witnesses after incident in early hours of Saturday

By Kevin Nicholls
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 3:13pm

Police have confirmed a driver in his 70s died after his car crashed and careered down a grass bank just off the A45 in Northampton during the early hours of Saturday morning (November 26).

The victim was driving a black Kia Picanto on Ferris Row, near the Riverside retail park, at around 12.20am when it left the carriageway and rolled towards a nearby car dealership. Crash investigators say the are still looking into what caused the car to leave the road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the driver was treated by paramedics at the scene but was sadly pronounced dead in hospital, adding: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured the collision on a dashcam.”

Police have confirmed a driver in his 70s died after a car crashed down a bank near Northampton's Riverside retail park in the early hours of Saturday

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number: 22000691910.

