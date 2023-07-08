Pedestrian who was crossing A43 in Kettering dies after collision with lorry

A pedestrian who was crossing a section of the A43 in Kettering died after a collision with a lorry, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the northbound stretch opposite Weekley Wood Avenue, close to the junction for the logistics park, just after 2.20pm yesterday (Friday).

A male pedestrian, aged in his 60s, suffered fatal injuries after a collision with a blue Scania 500s HGV.

Police are investigating.

The road was closed for several hours and today police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the collision to contact them.