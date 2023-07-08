Pedestrian who was crossing A43 in Kettering dies after collision with lorry
A pedestrian who was crossing a section of the A43 in Kettering died after a collision with a lorry, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the northbound stretch opposite Weekley Wood Avenue, close to the junction for the logistics park, just after 2.20pm yesterday (Friday).
A male pedestrian, aged in his 60s, suffered fatal injuries after a collision with a blue Scania 500s HGV.
The road was closed for several hours and today police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the collision to contact them.
Anyone with information about the collision who has yet to speak to officers is asked to email [email protected], call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000419272.