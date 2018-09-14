Pedestrian who died after accident involving 999 police car in Northampton now named

The man who died after being involved in a collision with a police car answering a 999 call in Northampton has now been officially named.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has taken over the investigation into the incident, named the victim as William Smith, aged 32, who lived in the Abington area of the town.

Roads were closed in the area following the incident

Mr Smith had previously been named locally by national media earlier this week but, out of respect for the family, the Chronicle & Echo had waited until official confirmation had been received.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Mr Smith’s family and anyone else affected by this tragic incident. We have a duty to independently investigate in these circumstances and we have met with his relatives to explain our role in more detail and to assure them they will be regularly updated.”

A spokesman said Mr Smith was walking at Lumbertubs Way before the collision happened at about 4am. Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After the incident was referred to us by Northamptonshire Police, the IOPC immediately sent investigators to the scene and police ppost-incidentprocedure. We declared an independent investigation shortly afterwards.



"We understand that the double-crewed police car was responding to an emergency call when the collision occurred along the dual carriageway between the Round Spinney and St Gregory's Road roundabouts. Initial accounts have been provided by the officers involved and data is being gathered from the vehicle.



"Our investigators have carried out door to door enquiries in the area and are keen for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw Mr Smith before it happened, to contact them on freephone 0800 096 9078 or email: williamsmith@policeconduct.gov.uk," the spokesman said.