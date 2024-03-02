Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car on A4500 in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian, who was walking along the A4500 in Northampton, has been seriously injured following a collision.

The incident happened on Friday (March 1) at around 9.45pm, when the man in his 20s was walking along the westbound side of the A4500 Weedon Road in Upton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that as he travelled between the junctions with Badgers End, the man was in collision with a black Honda Civic driven by a man in his 20s.

The collision happened on the A4500, Weedon Road between the junctions for Badgers Lane.

The pedestrian suffered serious head and arm injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry, according to police.

Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw or has dashcam footage of either the pedestrian or car beforehand.