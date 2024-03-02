Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with car on A4500 in Northampton
A pedestrian, who was walking along the A4500 in Northampton, has been seriously injured following a collision.
The incident happened on Friday (March 1) at around 9.45pm, when the man in his 20s was walking along the westbound side of the A4500 Weedon Road in Upton.
Police say that as he travelled between the junctions with Badgers End, the man was in collision with a black Honda Civic driven by a man in his 20s.
The pedestrian suffered serious head and arm injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry, according to police.
Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw or has dashcam footage of either the pedestrian or car beforehand.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000126548.