Pedestrian in his 70s taken to hospital after serious collision on busy Northampton road
A pedestrian in his 70s has been taken to hospital after a serious collision on a busy Northampton road.
The incident happened in Billing Road East at about 5.45pm on Sunday (January 7).
Police say the driver of a red Suzuki Swift travelling towards the town centre and a man crossing the carriageway were in collision near to the junction with Dulverton Road.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian who is in his 70s was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the car travelling along Dulverton Road or Billing Road East prior to the collision on dash cam or actual footage of the collision itself.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000013589.