Pedestrian in his 70s taken to hospital after collision on main Northampton road

A pedestrian in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on a main road in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday (April 26) at around 10.55pm on the A508, Harborough Road, opposite the Whitehills pub.

Police say a pedestrian was in collision with a white Volkswagen Golf as he was crossing the road. The Golf was travelling towards Northampton.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

A 19-year-old man from Leicestershire was also arrested on suspicion of driving causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who was driving through the area around the time of the collision and who many have dash-cam footage, is asked to get in touch with police.