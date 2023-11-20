Pedestrian in his 50s taken to hospital after collision in Harborough Road, Northampton
A pedestrian in his 50s has been taken to hospital after a serious collision in Harborough Road, Northampton.
The incident happened shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday (November 18) when the driver of a silver Nissan Micra car and a pedestrian were in collision in Harborough Road.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian – a man in his 50s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured either the car travelling along Harborough Road prior to the collision on dash cam or actual footage of the collision itself.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000714658.