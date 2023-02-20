Pedestrian in his 20s taken to hospital after collision on busy Northampton road
He sustained serious injuries
A pedestrian in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on a busy Northampton road.
The incident happened in Barrack Road aroun 11.40pm on Saturday (February 18), when a white Vauxhall Astra car travelling towards Broad Street, was in collision with a man in his 20s. The man was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000104771