Pedestrian in her 50s in hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving two pedestrians and a motorbike rider in Northampton.

The incident happened around 11.55pm on Saturday (August 12) in Weedon Road, close to the B&M store.

Police say two motorcycles exited the B&M car park and entered the eastbound carriageway.

The incident happened close to the B&M store in Weedon Road.

As the motorcycles travelled along the carriageway, the rider of the red Yamaha was in collision with two pedestrians crossing the road.

As a result of the collision, one of the pedestrians – a woman in her 50s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his teens – sustained minor injuries.