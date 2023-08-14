News you can trust since 1931
Pedestrian in her 50s in hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton

A motorcycle rider was in collision with two pedestrians
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving two pedestrians and a motorbike rider in Northampton.

The incident happened around 11.55pm on Saturday (August 12) in Weedon Road, close to the B&M store.

Police say two motorcycles exited the B&M car park and entered the eastbound carriageway.

The incident happened close to the B&M store in Weedon Road.
The incident happened close to the B&M store in Weedon Road.
As the motorcycles travelled along the carriageway, the rider of the red Yamaha was in collision with two pedestrians crossing the road.

As a result of the collision, one of the pedestrians – a woman in her 50s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his teens – sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000500646.

