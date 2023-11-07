Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pedestrian has been hospitalised following a ‘serious’ collision with a black car just off a busy road in Northampton, say police.

Northants Police say they are investigating the collision which happened at about 11.20am today (Tuesday, November 7) in Sandhills Road, just off the Harborough Road North, Kingsthorpe.