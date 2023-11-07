Pedestrian hospitalised following 'serious collision' with black car just off busy road in Northampton, say police
The incident happened at 11.20am today (Tuesday)
A pedestrian has been hospitalised following a ‘serious’ collision with a black car just off a busy road in Northampton, say police.
Northants Police say they are investigating the collision which happened at about 11.20am today (Tuesday, November 7) in Sandhills Road, just off the Harborough Road North, Kingsthorpe.
According to officers, the pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.