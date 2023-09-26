Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with e-bike rider in Northampton
A pedestrian was taken to hospital by an e-bike rider – and a witness – after a collision in Northampton.
The incident happened on September 15 at around 5.55pm in Bedford between Beckets Park and Beckets View.
Police say a pedestrian was struck by the rider of an e-bike and a man in his 20 suffered injuries.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said in a statement today (Tuesday September 26): “The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – suffered injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital by a member of the public in a black car and the e-biker rider.
“However no details were exchanged between the pedestrian and the e-biker rider.”
Officers are now appealing for the e-bike rider and also the witness in the black car to come forward by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000588066.