Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with e-bike rider in Northampton

A pedestrian was taken to hospital by an e-bike rider – and a witness – after a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened on September 15 at around 5.55pm in Bedford between Beckets Park and Beckets View.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by the rider of an e-bike and a man in his 20 suffered injuries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said in a statement today (Tuesday September 26): “The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – suffered injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital by a member of the public in a black car and the e-biker rider.

“However no details were exchanged between the pedestrian and the e-biker rider.”