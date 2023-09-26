News you can trust since 1931
Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with e-bike rider in Northampton

The e-bike rider and a witness took the pedestrian to hospital following the incident
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital by an e-bike rider – and a witness – after a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened on September 15 at around 5.55pm in Bedford between Beckets Park and Beckets View.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by the rider of an e-bike and a man in his 20 suffered injuries.

The incident happened in Bedford Road between Beckets Park and Beckets View.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said in a statement today (Tuesday September 26): “The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – suffered injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital by a member of the public in a black car and the e-biker rider.

“However no details were exchanged between the pedestrian and the e-biker rider.”

Officers are now appealing for the e-bike rider and also the witness in the black car to come forward by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000588066.