Pedestrian attempting to cross M1 near Northampton dies during fatal collision

A pedestrian has died following of a collision on the M1 near Northampton.

The incident happened at around 10.25pm on Monday (April 29) on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 15a and 16.

Police say a man attempted to cross the carriageway, adjacent to the services at Junction 15A, and was in collision with the driver of a blue Mercedes HGV.

Officers are now appealing to witnesses or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or of anyone standing near to the M1 carriageway prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000250002.