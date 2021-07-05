The incident happened on Rubgy Road, Barby. Photo: Google Maps.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly pedestrian was involved in a 'serious collision' with a car on a Northamptonshire road.

The incident happened at around 8.15am on Saturday (July 3) on Rugby Road, Barby and involved an 82-year-old pedestrian and an orange Vauxhall Corsa.

The collision happened near to the village post office and the car was travelling from the Daventry direction.

Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene where they remained for around three hours.

The unit confirmed the pedestrian is in a 'serious and life-threatening' condition in University Hopsital Coventry.

The force is now appealing for witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage.