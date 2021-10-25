Pedestrian, 22, dies after crash on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough
Investigators appeal for dashcam footage following tragic incident in early hours of Saturday
Police have confirmed a 22-year-old pedestrian died in a crash on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 23).
Crash Investigators say the man died at the scene after a collision with a white BMW X5 heading eastbound at around 12.30am.
The road was closed for around nine hours following the crash close to junction 11 for Great Doddington.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have driving been in the area at the time and has information that could help us, especially those with dashcam footage, to contact us by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 12 of 23/10/21."