Pedal power for new 70-mile Cycle4Cynthia challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual charity bike ride has raised more than £789,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice care since its launch 21 years ago.

For 2024, while it is offering determined riders with more pedal power a longer route, there are also two shorter options of 25 miles or 50 miles. The previous five mile and 10 mile courses will not run this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, Kate Stamp completed the 10-mile course in memory of her friend Rachel who was a patient at the hospice.

Cycle4Cynthia 2023

She said: “My friend Rachel passed away a couple of years ago from cancer and she was at Cynthia Spencer Hospice. Events like this are a good thing to do to give back.”

“I was really nervous at the beginning because I was on my own and I didn’t have any supporters, but the atmosphere was amazing, and everyone was cheering us on.”

Cycle4Cynthia takes bikers on a scenic journey through the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside, starting and finishing at Lamport Hall, the stunningly historic country house based in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants can pick the distance they travel to match their ability and supporters can also get involved in the family friendly activities at Lamport Hall.

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation & Communications at the hospice, said: “We have taken on board feedback from the keen cyclists in the county, we’ve listened, and we’ve acted. Now we are proud and excited to introduce our new 70-mile route being launched this year.

“It is fantastic to be able to offer a more challenging course for those that want a longer route, as well as continue to provide the 25 mile and 50-mile options.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to provide a shorter five-mile and 10-mile route this year due to the availability of off-road options and the safety concerns this raised.

“We hope that the local community will support this fantastic fundraiser.”