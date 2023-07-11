Peaky Blinder's star chooses Northampton shoe company for new movie launch

The actor is attending the London premiere this Thursday of his new film Oppenheimer. He stars in the leading role as the famous scientist, in a film directed by Batman Dark Knight and Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan. Northampton based shoe company Thomas Bird were selected to provide footwear for Cillian Murphy in the build up to the film's premiere and potential appearance at the Oscars. Many are already tipping the film to do well at the awards later this year. The first glimpses of Cillian in his new look appeared in this weekend's Guardian. Adam Bugla of Thomas Bird explained how the connection to the film came about. "We were contacted by Cillian's stylist who told us that Cillian really liked the style of our boots. He loved the look and quality, and is also a supporter of small, independent brands. We were delighted to be asked to help and really like the results." The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Kenneth Branagh and premieres in Northampton on July 21. Thomas Bird were established 10 years ago to provide luxury, mens designer footwear and sell their products to customer worldwide.