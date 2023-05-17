Passenger suffers minor injury after series of collisions in main Northampton road

A passenger suffered a minor injury after a series of collisions in a main road in Northampton.

A Mazada Tamura collided with another vehicle, which subsequently caused collision with two more cars in Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Palmerston Road. The incident happened on Monday (May 15) just before 7.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This occurred shortly before 7.30pm on May 15, in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, close to the junction with Palmerston Road.

"It involved the driver of a silver Mazda Tamura which was in collision with a white Volkswagen CC GT, resulting in subsequent collisions with a white Fiat Tipo and a silver Mercedes CLS. One passenger in the Mazda suffered slight injury.”

The incident caused traffic backlog in the area.

