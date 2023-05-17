News you can trust since 1931
Passenger suffers minor injury after series of collisions in main Northampton road

One collision went on to cause a further two

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:30 BST

A passenger suffered a minor injury after a series of collisions in a main road in Northampton.

A Mazada Tamura collided with another vehicle, which subsequently caused collision with two more cars in Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Palmerston Road. The incident happened on Monday (May 15) just before 7.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This occurred shortly before 7.30pm on May 15, in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, close to the junction with Palmerston Road.

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Palmerston Road.The incident happened in Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Palmerston Road.
"It involved the driver of a silver Mazda Tamura which was in collision with a white Volkswagen CC GT, resulting in subsequent collisions with a white Fiat Tipo and a silver Mercedes CLS. One passenger in the Mazda suffered slight injury.”

The incident caused traffic backlog in the area.

Anyone with information about the collision can report it to Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000295648.

