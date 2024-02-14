Partners come together to clean up Kingsthorpe, Northampton
Litter pickers from Community Safety, Engagement and Resettlement Team at WNC held the Day of Action, alongside recycling and waste services partner, Veolia, The Wombles and NPH who all took to the streets to collect items which had been strewn carelessly and illegally.
All of the items collected will now be disposed of responsibly and will no longer be causing a negative impact on the environment.
The litter picks took place at Nursery Lane, Cranford Road, Norton Road, Eastern Avenue, Bondfield Road, the corner of Kingsland Avenue opposite the church, and Newnham Road.
Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It is disappointing that some people show such little regard for the environment and their local community that they drop litter wherever they like.
“We’re committed to tackling this issue, and it is always heartening to see the great work of our partners, officers and volunteers who work so hard to keep their communities clean and green. We want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage and assist other groups to join them. By working together, we send a strong message to offenders that their actions are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.
“If you would like to hold a litter pick in your community, please get in touch with us to find out more about borrowing free litter picking equipment.”
People can report fly-tipping and littering on our website, along with details of any information which can help to pinpoint the offenders. To find out more visit: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/cleaner-communities