Parking enforcement to be introduced in the new year

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be introducing enforcement to prevent and reduce people from ‘double parking’ and from parking in front of dropped kerbs.

Double parking means leaving your car next to a row of cars that have already been parked which can be dangerous and poses a danger to pedestrians and other road users including impeding emergency services vehicles.

Similarly, parking alongside a dropped kerb can cause considerable inconvenience and put vulnerable road users at severe risk and also impacts drivers trying to enter or leave a premises.

As a result of numerous complaints, WNC has made the decision to commence enforcement and will issue Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) to any vehicle observed contravening these restrictions. The Government deem this a higher-level contravention which is £70, discounted to £35 in the first 14 days only.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “Obstructive parking can cause a real nuisance for residents and road users, especially the disabled and people with pushchairs. These measures will help to alleviate double parking and obstructive access to dropped kerbs. We hope that people will listen to these measures and be considerate when they’re parking in a restricted area.”