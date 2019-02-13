Paralympic champion hosts archery session with Northampton children

Two-time champion Danielle Brown, who competed in the Paralympic Games winning gold medals in Beijing and London, coached an archery session with Northampton children.

The 30-year-old from North Yorkshire made a visit to Purple Oaks Academy in Kingsthorpe today (Wednesday) to give a speech about her sporting career and hosted a special archery session with 60 pupils.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Danielle, who was coaching students as part of a mentoring session with The Mintridge Foundation, said: "They were brilliant. We are all different but it's about how we can use those differences as USPs, and not as a barrier to success.

"I didn't let my disability get in my way of me succeeding, not just in the Paralympic side but I made it onto able boded [team] and proved it doesn't have to be a barrier - there will be more challenges but you have to find a way to get through it."

Gold-medal winning archer, Danielle has also won medals shooting in the able-bodied category in the Commonwealth Games.

She added: "It was amazing - getting to represent your country is an incredible privilege but it was stressful.

"Getting to the top was quite easy but not staying there. I was world number one for my whole career and that was very difficult."

Danielle was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome when she was a teenager and had give up sports she had previously loved doing, and found a love of archery after hearing about it on the school bus.

After retiring from a sterling sporting career in archery she has turned her attentions to public, motivational speaking and has written a self-development book for children.

"I had to reassess my whole life coming out of sports and one of the really important things for me is putting back and trying to make a difference is what I'm really passionate about."

Ben Billington assistant principal at Purple Oaks Academy said: "Events like today are all about raising the aspirations of students and making them realise they can achieve and overcome obstacles.

"We are trying to engender qualities which will give them better life choices.

"Days like today teach them team work and to encourage each other when they are successful."