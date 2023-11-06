News you can trust since 1931
Overturned lorry caused traffic delays on main road in Northampton

Thankfully, nobody is believed to have sustained any life threatening injuries
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
An overturned lorry caused traffic delays on a main road in Northampton during rush hour.

The incident happened at around 9.50am on Monday (November 6) when a lorry overturned as it drove out of Ransome Road into St Leonard’s Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “No one is believed to have sustained any life threatening injuries but the motorists are advised to the avoid the area for the time being.”

