Overturned lorry caused traffic delays on main road in Northampton
An overturned lorry caused traffic delays on a main road in Northampton during rush hour.
The incident happened at around 9.50am on Monday (November 6) when a lorry overturned as it drove out of Ransome Road into St Leonard’s Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “No one is believed to have sustained any life threatening injuries but the motorists are advised to the avoid the area for the time being.”