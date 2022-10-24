Overturned lorry blocks stretch of A43 between Towcester and Northampton during morning rush hour

An overturned lorry has closed a stretch of the A43 in Northamptonshire during the morning rush hour on Monday (October 24).

The road is closed northbound between the A5 at Towcester and J15A of the M1.

National Highways says its traffic officers are in attendance and recovery is on the way but the agency warned drivers to follow its diversion route using the A5 and A45 from Towcester to the motorway.

National Highways says an overturned lorry has closed the A43 northbound in between the A5 at Towcester and the M1

Sensors also showed traffic queuing on the A5 southbound approaching the roundabout at Towcester.

A later National Highways tweet, at around 8.50am, confirmed the road had reopened northbound — although lane one was likely to remain coned off to allow contractors to clear debris and assess damage to the verge.