Over £1 million awarded to Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable communities during the last six months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These funds have supported a range of Northamptonshire-based groups and projects, all of which have been established to provide vital support to the county’s most in-need residents. Recently funded projects include advice services for local Asian communities, hosted by Dostiyo Asian Women and Girls Organisation; the provision of sanitary products to people experiencing period poverty, by Right Resolution CIC; accessible swimming sessions run by Deaf First Northamptonshire, and a campaign against youth knife crime established by Northampton Basketball Club.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are so proud of this achievement, and thankful to our generous donors whose support has enabled us to award more than £1 million in grants during the first half of this financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team works hard to ensure that the funds entrusted to us have the greatest possible impact within our local area. We are wholly committed to this work and will continue to support local groups and charities across all four corners of the county, to better the lives of those most in need.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of the Carry a Basketball Not a Blade Campaign

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity. Since 2001 the foundation has awarded over £21 million in grants, providing much needed and often life changing funds to some of Northamptonshire’s most disadvantaged communities.

To ensure the most urgent needs are being addressed, the foundation has worked with the University of Northampton’s Institute for Social Innovation and Impact to publish the latest Northamptonshire Hidden Needs Report.

The Hidden Needs Report highlights priority need across Northamptonshire, providing a resource for donors, businesses and individuals wanting to better understand how they can support their local community. The report also provides evidence that local charities and community groups can use to plan their activities and to apply for funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full Northamptonshire Hidden Needs Report and a summary report are available on the Northamptonshire Community Foundation website: www.ncf.uk.com/hidden-needs