Original Concorde part to go on auction in Northamptonshire

A rare piece of aviation history is going up for auction in Northamptonshire next week.

One of the original Concorde noses dating back to the 1970s is to be sold for a figure in the region of £40,000 to £60,000.

It is thought to be the only unused nose cone from the few that were originally made for the Concorde fleet by BAC Aerospatial.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: "We appreciate this is not an inexpensive item but I’d be hard-pressed to think of a more exclusive and iconic item to sell than a famous nose cone from the worlds fasted commercial plane - and with the provenance it comes with - any buyer can be assured of acquiring a most exclusive piece of modern design with an incredible social history connection.

Standing 11ft high, the cone is an example of forward-thinking 1960s design that enabled the aircraft to achieve supersonic flight and a place in the hearts and minds of a world where flight times of three-and-a-half hours were possible between Paris and New York.

The Aeronautica auction takes place from 11am on Thursday, February 22 at Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers near Silverstone.