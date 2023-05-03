Organisations across Northamptonshire supporting their local communities for The Big Help Out

Charities and community groups across Northamptonshire are hosting various activities, from flower festivals to Moses basket-making sessions, to show local residents the great work that’s being done by organisations across the county, and to demonstrate volunteering opportunities on our doorstep.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation are the leading independent grant-making organisation in the county, working with charities and volunteer organisations across all four corners of Northamptonshire to support our most in-need residents. The foundation has put together a selection of local groups hosting events and volunteering sessions over the Bank Holiday weekend, so you can get involved with a group near you.

CEO Rachel McGrath said: ‘We have been delighted to support our Patron and Lord-Lieutenant James Saunders-Watson and his coronation committee team to play our part in helping highlight the importance of volunteering within our British Society at the wish of King Charles III. 16.3 million people volunteer regularly throughout the UK. It helps build the social glue that connects our communities and exemplifies the generosity and care of local people on their doorstep. Please do get involved if you can and spare an hour to support some wonderful local projects.’

Baby Basics with their 2000th starter pack

Baby Basics Northampton are inviting Northamptonshire residents to join them at two drop-in volunteer sessions in Wollaston, on the 4th and 11th May between 10am and 2pm. During these sessions, visitors will help to create baby starter packs for new parents. If you can’t make these events and would prefer to show your support on Monday 8th May, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Duston will also be teaching volunteers how to make starter packs for Baby Basics, between 10am and 12pm. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Northampton Hope Centre are opening their doors on 8th May, between 11am and 3pm. Visitors can drop in, have a coffee in the café and learn about what they can do to support this local charity. You can also use these drop-ins to deliver food donations collected from your neighbours as part of the Hope Centre’s campaign to end hunger in our county. More information on both initiatives can be found on their Facebook page.

At Abington Park on 8th May, Transition Town Northampton will have a stall in the afternoon to engage the public with their work battling climate change, and to share invites to their ‘Climate Chaos - Save Our Future’ event on the 10th May at Northampton College. For more details, contact [email protected]

To support vulnerable members of their local community, Volunteer Action Oundle will be hosting a Coronation party on 9th May. Any volunteers who would like to help would be gratefully received by the charity and are always invited to get in touch to chat through opportunities. Volunteers are also always welcome at Springs Family Centre, who will be hosting bingo, coffee and cake, and a table-top sale between 1pm and 4pm on 8th May.

The Hope Centre Northampton

Community events in the great outdoors are being hosted by several organisations over the weekend, including Bradlaugh Fields and Pitsford Village. At Parklands Community Centre, a picnic in the park will be held on Sunday 7th May to celebrate the Coronation, between 1:30pm and 5pm. Live music, cake stalls, face painting and various other activities will be taking place to keep everyone entertained. In Pitsford Village, a Flower Festival will be held at All Saints Church, between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday 7th May and from 11am to 5pm on Monday 8th May.

Northamptonshire is sure to be bustling with activity over the Bank Holiday weekend. If you’ve been thinking about getting involved with a local organisation as a volunteer, The Big Help Out on Monday 8th May is the perfect opportunity.