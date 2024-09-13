WNC Leader's Column: Northampton's regeneration projects mean it's time to talk up the town

With hundreds of millions of pounds worth of projects ongoing in Northampton, we are starting to see the difference that such plans and ambitions can make to our street scene and the local economy. The transition from the bustling retail environment that I grew up with in the 1990's, to a town centre that is fit for the 2020's and beyond is painful but necessary.

Whether it's the Market Square welcoming back its traders on 20th September, Fish Street's paving work being finished (complete with gleaming fish), or the facelift to Abington Street now starting to be visible there is a sense that Northampton's town centre is feeling somewhat rejuvenated. After a trophy parade from our champion Saints, the visit of the Tour of Britain peloton, and the prospect of myriad events next autumn for the women's Rugby World Cup, the town centre is also once again a place where exciting things happen. None of this is to ignore the challenges that remain, but we must confront the misconception that nothing is being done to address those challenges.

The investment in the Market Square is already bearing fruit with the forthcoming Stack development on the old Peacock Place site, and that development will be a driver for increased footfall for other businesses, an attraction for young people and families, and a key reason for other potential investors to have confidence in setting up business in Northampton. We have long heard, and listened to, the complaints about a lack of desirable shops and attractions in Northampton, but the reality is that Councils hold very little power to bring in the sort of venues people are crying out for. Business rates are set by Westminster and rents by the landlords who own the units. What we can do is what we are doing now: try to make our town a more pleasant and attractive place to visit and do business. That's why we have a well-established pipeline of ambitous projects that we can put forward for government grants or pitch to private investors, and that work is starting to pay off.

In the weeks and months to come you will start to hear more about our bold plans to regenerate the area north of the Market Square, and September's cabinet meeting will, subject to a vote, see a budget approved to acquire the Corn Exchange building on Market Square (the old Chicago's building if you're my age or slightly older!). We are seeing considerable interest from potential investors in helping us realise bold plans for this area, because they recognise that the Council is ambitious and wants to deliver a rejuvenated Northampton for its residents and local businesses. Plans are also progressing for the development of the Four Waterside site opposite the railway station where grade A office space, a 4* hotel and Extra Care facilities are part of a £130m package of development - again, ambition and vision combining to rejuvenate and energise Northampton.

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council

There is more besides, but taken as a whole they represent reasons to be extremely optimistic about how Northampton will look and feel in the years to come. Too many towns in England are talked down while its politicians reminsice about what once was, rather than what could be. Instead, let's embrace a bright future and believe in the potential that Northampton has.