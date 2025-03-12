WNC Leader's Column: Labour's new planning regime is an attack on local democracy

Proposals unveiled this week by Angela Rayner confirm that Labour intend to significantly curtail the ability of Councillors to insist that planning applications such as new HMO's or controversially located new housing developments are heard by a committee of elected representatives.

Instead, they will be decided upon behind closed doors by planning officers. Those officers are decent, professional individuals, but their interpretation of policy often differs from elected Councillors who know their communities inside-out.

While the relevant guidance hasn’t been released yet, an article published recently in The Times suggests that even massive housing developments of up to 100 homes may be removed from democratic oversight. After 9 years as a Councillor, I know from experience that even developments of under 10 houses can represent a significant concern for villages or parts of our towns where infrastructure is under pressure, or localised flooding isn’t immediately obvious to a planner. Meanwhile, in parts of Northampton single HMOs that can be of a considerable size are of material interest to residents and their elected Councillors, but under the new guidance face being waived through without the transparency of a public meeting.

Labour would have us believe that all of those concerned residents, and all their Councillors are disruptive NIMBYs who are standing in the way of progress and economic growth without any justification, but the evidence doesn’t back that up. Locally, when our planning committees go against officer advice and the application goes to appeal, our success rate in defending the appeal is overwhelmingly positive. Those Councillors are making sound judgment calls based on their local knowledge and feedback from residents - they don’t need to be put in their box by Angela Rayner.

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council

In future, under Labour’s plans, communities would lose a massive amount of their power to resist unsuitable development. While we have excellent planning officers, they are only human, and we need the checks and balances a planning committee provides to examine the often finely balanced judgment calls they must make. Giving unelected officers the decision-making power over many of our most contentious applications denies communities the chance to make their case in a public forum and removes key elements of transparency and accountability. We should all be very concerned about this.

While Councils have limited ability to resist changes imposed by central government, this is one that a Conservative council would fight tooth and nail. We believe that our communities deserve to shape their towns and villages, and a Conservative administration will stand up to Labour’s ill-conceived plans and do everything we can to preserve the voice of local people in planning.