Toasting our town centre, with a glass half full

The comments section of social media platforms can be a toxic place at times, and when it comes to the redevelopment of Northampton town centre, people are certainly not shy of voicing their opinion.

We regularly post updates across the BID’s social media of the latest work to reimagine our town centre and it’s a fascinating barometer of public opinion.

Over recent years the overwhelming sentiment has been negative, and consistently critical of the town in general. While that can be frustrating at times it does show the strength of feeling that people have around their hometown. Just like us, they are passionate about Northampton and want to see it improve.

The work on the Market Square, which officially opens later this month, is the first stage of a major series of improvements in the town centre and has certainly got people talking.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District

It’s been encouraging to see much more positivity from the public and there seems to be a groundswell of opinion that the Market Square work is a step in the right direction, with people genuinely pleased with the result and encouraging others to go along and support the traders.

Of course, not everyone agrees but it’s very apparent that those speaking favourably of the work are those who have actually been to see it for themselves, while those voicing concerns tend to have formed that opinion without actually visiting the area.

It’s that inbuilt cynicism that is so difficult to overcome. People have, understandably, been critical of much of the development in the town for many years and are almost on autopilot when it comes to current projects.

All of us – the businesses, the public and the media – have a role to play in changing people’s perceptions of our town centre. There is some really good stuff happening, stuff that people have been crying out for, and it’s now starting to materialise.

The town centre is evolving at pace and all of us need to embrace it, support it and make it work.

It’s been encouraging to see businesses sharing posts from fellow businesses, urging shoppers to stay in the town and support other retailers. We’ve seen posts from shoppers themselves talking about how impressed they are with the Market Square and we’ve also seen a far more positive outlook from the media compared. All of this makes a difference.

Negativity breeds negativity, but equally a more positive outlook helps to make people sit up and take notice, encouraging them to visit the town and, once they are there, they might just like what they see.

So, join us for the reopening of the Market Square on October 19 and 20. It’s going to be a celebration for the whole town to enjoy together. Let’s be proud of everything achieved so far and all that is still to come.