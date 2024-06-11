The Oliver Coss column: More in common?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saints, Carnival and D-Day brought us together. What could we gain if we keep hold of that spirit?

I don’t think I can really even pretend to me much of a sports fan, btu I think few people could, in the last few days, have failed to be swept up in the joy that has erupted over Northampton Saints’ victory at Twickenham.

We have a fruitful football team and a respected cricket team in this town, but I challenge you to have been on the streets of Northampton during Saints’ victory parade last Sunday and come to any conclusion than it’s a rugby town at heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the town continues to come back to life, we’re well used to seeing a gentle incline in the business of town, as sceptics and optimists alike come to see what’s new in a gradually changing streetscape. There’ll be something of an uplift in the coming year, as the Market Square reopens and Abington Street completes its refurbishment. There’ve been tough times for this town, but renewal will be driven primarily by people who never lost faith in it, and that can only have been helped by the thousands who gathered, shoulder to shoulder, to see whether Courtney Lawes would actually have any clothes on when he lifted the trophy in front of the Guildhall.

Father Oliver Coss

It’d also be a mistake to think that this was a rarity though. As Saints paraded into town, it was at the very conclusion of a busy weekend for Northampton town. Inconvenienced by the public realm works, of course, thousands participated in Northampton Carnival, pioneered and managed by the treasured Morcea Walker. I think actual tonnes of jerk chicken must’ve been consumed on the Racecourse. In pleasant sunshine and cool winds, it drew astonishing crowds, bringing all sorts of people together.

A little more quietly, Northamptonshire Royal British Legion spent some of Saturday drawing service personnel, cadets, and veterans together to mark the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. There’s a huge amount to be said both about Operation Overlord, and what it cost so many to gain the freedom of Europe, and much of it already has been said by others more erudite than I.