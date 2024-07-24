The Oliver Coss column: Brighter Dawn: Breaking?

Summers up, Biden's out, and the shine comes off the brighter dawn

As I write, news is filtering across the Atlantic that President Joe Biden has announced that he’ll not seek re-election. I don’t think it’s a great surprise, as the mood music around the beleaguered president has been darkening for some time. It will, nevertheless, do nothing for the dignity of older people in the workplace. While former President Donald Trump is busy telling the world that God saved him from the bullet (why does he think God wasn’t keen to see him?), it’s a neat illustration of how febrile election campaigns can become, and how much can change in just a few short weeks. Save that He loves Donald Trump very much, because He is love, I’m fairly sceptical about God saving anyone for the presidency. We have been reading the books of Samuel from the Old Testament in church recently, which is essentially about how much trouble humanity gets into by insisting God appoints leaders for them. It strikes me that side-stepping our obligations to pray and discern, or failing to ask for wisdom and right-judgement, isn’t actually very Christian. But it’s interesting to see how people react when things in public life don’t quite seem right.As half the nations in the western world reconfigure their governments, and perhaps start to look a little different than they did even just a few weeks ago, the summer is rocketing on. Some warmer days and clement weather seem to have brought with it a spate of tragic stabbings, leaving (as I write) one man dead and another seriously injured. Several more people are in police custody or out on bail, and many more in their families and friendship networks will be feeling grieved and sorrowful.It's been a difficult time for policing in our county, but I think we’re all owed a period of stability and consistency. When so much about our perception of crime hinged on the strong leadership of our former Chief Constable it’s not unreasonable, given his departure in ignominy, to feel the absence of a figurehead who seemed well in control of improvement. In that way, it’s been disappointing to see an early row break out over the Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner’s decision to appoint a Deputy Commissioner. This is a move which is demonstrably positive, but made controversial due to something of a closed attitude to being open about the recruitment process. Few seem to be disputing Commissioner Stone’s ability to do what she wants to do, but while executive officers in the Police Force undergo renewed background checks for jobs they already have, it’s sad to see political appointments made without an eye to the same issues around perception. The effectiveness of policing is said to be measured in the absence of crime, but I would suggest that in the present it is rather more intricate a matter than mere statistics.Whether it’s Biden bowing out, Trump being miraculously saved, or changes in our politics reshaping things, it will doubtless mean little to all but a few. It would, however, be nice if the “they’re all the same” critics weren’t given too much ammunition quite so early in the breaking of this ‘brighter dawn’.