The John Griff Column: Working the friendly skies…

Last week I wrote about watching the finals of the Netball Super League play out at the O2 in front of a capacity, mostly female, crowd. For the players there was a love of playing the sport of course, the cameraderie of playing as a team and a shared aim - but there would also have been aspirations of future employment for some, if not all.

They had come together to the O2 to compete, either by car, coach or train. We came to watch them and by the time we got home I’d spent over £100 on parking, the ULEZ and Congestion charges, a charge to use the Blackwall Tunnel, parking and diesel. This was almost the same as the price of our tickets - so for an hour of sport on court, the cost was about 150 miles by car and a little less than £250. Excessive? Maybe not - we enjoyed the occasion as the treat it was for Lois (being a former player herself) and if we’d gone to Silverstone for the Grand Prix (a treat for both of us) the cost would have been substantially more - by multiples.

On Thursday last week I was again travelling - but by air. This was for work, and I was bound for Edinburgh on an early morning flight out of Luton. Deposited at the terminal by Lois, I found the experience strangely routine. Like others, I have travelled from Luton many times before - the airport has its limitations, but it certainly gets the job done. This time things were different from the familiarity of holiday travel though. Here, I was travelling alone, which made everything seem more formal, more isolated. It was fine - I tend to withdraw a little if I’m on my own in a crowd - and I was certainly that, in a departure hall thronged with fellow travellers heading in a myriad of directions. Quietly contemplating my trip, I generally go to the gate as quietly as I can.

My packing was also different. In my bag I had recording equipment and a small laptop – nothing more. I would be returning a few hours later, making it literally a flying visit. I’ve done this too in the past - so Luton was simply the gateway for my round trip journey and my aircraft little more than a bus with wings. Flying would be purely a functional part of my working day – but I was looking forward to it.

One of the young pipers who busked on the edge of the Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh last week.

Security at airports is something I dislike when flying - I wholeheartedly accept the necessity of it through. I find the whole process usually having a quasi-bovine aspect to it, as passengers are sent up and down queuing systems akin to those at an amusement park, required to semi-disrobe and divest themselves anything remotely metallic before standing in a sensor machine attended by a serious looking member of staff. Weirdly, I seem to routinely get selected to be swabbed for drug use too - why me, I have no idea. But on this occasion, astonishingly, I sailed through everything. Quite literally within seconds I was putting my belt back on and progressing. As a domestic traveller I’d needed nothing more than my boarding pass. We then took off on schedule and headed for Princes Street where I was due to carry out an interview.

Edinburgh is an impressive city, bestriding a deep valley and served by a wealth of wonderfully grave looking buildings housing state, corporate and tourist functions. It was inside one of these that the interview took place after which there was time enough for a short walk through the Princes Street Gardens, a brief look at Scotland’s National Gallery and a return to the airport. The city has a very efficient tram system – akin to London’s underground system but with views and I really liked using it. What’s more, people actually smiled when I encountered them - we could learn a bit there. Security for the return flight proved equally prompt and problem free. There an hour’s delay before takeoff – we spent some of it parked up in our aircraft which had amassed a number of smaller delays on a long day of short flights. In truth though it was little more than an irritation and I spent the time working.

Once airborne I worked a little more - this piece began whilst sitting in seat 18F with an unparallelled view of the country underneath me. In next to no time we started our descent into a sunny Luton, and home. I had been effective in my use of time both north and south bound, and it hardly seemed like work. The cost? Way less than using any other form of transport, never mind the ease of doing it all in a day.

It wasn’t a holiday – but it didn’t feel far from it. I sense a city break beckoning…