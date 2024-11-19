The John Griff Column: Whether the weather…

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Siri – is it going to snow today?’ Pause. ‘It doesn’t look like it’s going to snow today.’ Another pause. ‘Siri – are you sure?’ Pause. ‘There’s no snow in the forecast for today.’ OK – suit yourself, but there’s a load of cold, white stuff covering everything outside.

And there’s more falling from the sky right now. Care to comment Siri? Silence…

Tuesday morning gave us all something to talk about beyond budgets, presidential elections and Zoe Ball leaving the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. It might well have also given the Chancellor and government palpitations. Not only did 10,000 farmers arrive in London to protest at the inheritance tax changes announced in Rachel Reeves’ recent budget, but the optics of snow falling as temperatures did the same allowed many to reflect again on the removal of winter fuel payments for some older people just as energy prices are about to rise again.

Talking about the weather has, of course, been the national sport for generations. Ever the ice-breaker (excuse the pun!), the weather has helped start conversations for millions - and Tuesday was no different. On Monday night I’d been out to dinner with an old school friend. We’d both laughed about the possibility of snow coming – because at the time it was pouring with rain. Eight hours later, the region was blanketed with the white stuff and conditions were offering photo opportunities to anyone with a smartphone and the inclination to start snapping. Recently I’d started to think that the Met Office's ability to forecast accurately had slipped, but here was what we’d been warned about, despite Siri’s misinformed view. Our own forecasting doyen @NNWeather was also doing sterling work by not only forecasting but reporting weather changes too.

Of course the sudden, if fleeting visit of snow will have triggered action. In retail, the sales of hats, coats, gloves, wellies and other outdoor essentials will have had a sudden and welcome boost. Card shops will have swiftly shifted festive cards with snow on them to the front of their displays. In the hospitality and visitor economy, local hotels and restaurants pushed their social media buttons as well as their menus, announcing extended winter bookings and dangling discounts. Council depots across the land will have warmed up and used salt lorries, some fitting snow ploughs where they’ve not been for many a month. And, of course, school timetables will have been thrown into a little disarray with closures, teaching plans and heating systems all falling casualty. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bank of England is keeping an eye on the money supply and credit card traffic, ready to raise its rates at the first sign of increasing inflation if our need/desire to spend gets the better of us and BOGOF offers start to fly. And all of this immediately before the celebrated Black Friday period arrives with the kind of regularity Santa Claus observes himself. You think I’m joking? Ho Ho Ho - I'm not…

Is it all a portent of things to come? I doubt it. On Tuesday the forecast for Saturday showed temperatures of 14 degrees. If accurate, it’ll represent a huge leap from the 5 degrees expected tomorrow. Our global weather patterns are now so alien to ‘the norm’ that I’m not sure a norm exists anymore. In the name of entertainment Sir David Attenborough will go on castigating mankind for its accountability over climate change while narrating as a killer whale does what killer whales do and snacks on a nearby seal. Honestly David – we get it. But with the world’s politicians failing to find accord at last week’s ‘unfit for purpose’ COP29 summit before jetting home with their advisers, how far have Dave’s words already fallen on deaf ears? By 12.00 on Tuesday most of the snow had melted – its own metaphor for climate change perhaps, at least for that day. Frosts have followed and more snow may fall – ‘tis the season after all.

Maybe my former schoolmate put it best when he suggested that God had sided with the farmers – and Jeremy Clarkson who ended up becoming a commentator for many, as one of the many, on Tuesday.

Siri - is a winter of discontent in the forecast now?