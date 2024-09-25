The John Griff Column: When messaging becomes more than just social

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are we too frequently messaged? I don’t mean by only through the many online platforms which abound, but also by every other form of media too and for whatever reason.

Unless deep in the countryside or perhaps on a boat in the middle of an ocean (maybe even there too), it seems as though there’s no refuge to be found from the incessant 24/7, attention-demanding pestering. Is there a solution?

Possibly.

Earlier this week, I had a meeting with the Chief Executive of a prominent county-based charity. Its work touches thousands of lives and constantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Griff talks about the downfalls of technology.

Our meeting was connected to future collaboration which you might hear about in the next few months but through it, I found myself being mentally refreshed in a way that I wasn’t expecting to.

Our conversation ranged over a variety of specific topics, but we ended up talking about the nature of communication. Often seen as the root of many, if not most industrial disputes, it is something which sets us apart as a species. So why, if we’re gifted such skills, are we so ham-fisted in our use of their elements and nuances?

The person I was talking to mentioned that they don’t have a television, buy their papers in physical print, rather than reading the electronic version, and read books.

They feel they have a better and more balanced view of the world and what makes it tick as a result. I think they might have a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We talked about information deserts, information versus misinformation, editorial balance and a lot more – all stimulating, thought-provoking stuff.

As a young person in my school days, I used to read a great deal. Just as Northamptonshire County Council Libraries Department used to encourage when it existed, I would work my way through a summer book list of my own making, sometimes dropping into the County Library in Abington Street to change tomes. It’s fair to say that at that age I hadn’t really taken much notice of the wider world, but later in my upper teens and early twenties I would read the papers or National Geographic.

It was when I started shaping an informed view of what was going on around me in my name. When the Falklands War began, I talked to my father by phone, asking, somewhat incredulously ‘Are we at war with Argentina?’. After a couple of seconds of reflection my father replied in a strangely quiet voice ‘I suppose we are, yes…’. A veteran of World War 2, I could hear the concern in his voice.

Of course, in those days there was no internet, no personal mobile telephony and only what we could read or see on television once the words and pictures had been returned to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in his absence, I wonder whether we’re indeed on the edge of war escalating beyond Israel, Lebanon, Ukraine and Russia. A cursory view of YouTube can sometimes yield the most astonishing mis-information – so how to sort the wheat from the chaff?

The answer might lie in removing ourselves from as much of the imbalance and mis-information as we can – which isn’t easy. You only have to look at the reporting of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool this week or the latest episodes in the approaching presidential election in the USA. I’m not advocating an emu-like head-in-the-sand attitude to world (or local) events – simply that with less noise surrounding our every waking hour, it must be possible to be more selective of what we consume – and what we trust.

Perhaps there’s also a solution for our wider society where we can actually take a moment to digest what we’re taking in and then ask ourselves whether or not what we’ve just been fed really adds up or makes sense. I find it astonishing how many people take their ‘news’ from social media, accepting everything at face value. That, I respectfully suggest, is how arguments on a given topic break out, escalate and, unless moderated, have the potential to alter relationships. Do that on a national – or international level – and you have the basis for an introduction to war itself.

This week, Lois and I started watching the three-part BBC documentary charting the arrival of Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the world’s stage. An actor who played a regular citizen of Ukraine whose character found himself elevated to become President of the country, Zelenskyy went and did it for real, propelled on a wave of public familiarity, acceptance, and disillusionment with the puppet President of the country formerly installed by Moscow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this was anything but co-incidental. The documentary shows how the comic actor rose from his teen years entertaining those around him with ever bigger audiences, to the point where he could – and has - directly taken on the might of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.

Such was his single-minded self-confidence, we discover he didn’t discuss his plan to put himself forward for office with own partner, Olena Zelenska, until after he’d publicly promised to do so on nationwide television.

Now 46, Zelenskyy’s star shines brightly both globally and domestically, but with nothing looking remotely like an end to Putin’s invasion in sight and winter approaching, the voices of disquiet are becoming louder. And now, the world’s attention is diverted towards the fast-escalating war between Israel and Hezbollah which threatens to drag western players into the mess. Whose messages are accurate and whose are simply incendiary?

Beyond world events, the nagging of political activists, influencers, sellers and buyers continues unabated – and it’s getting more invasive, demanding our attention. Much of this comes through AI I think and although there will always be a place for decent, relevant advertising of goods and services, there’s a lot of loud, side-bar pestering going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently I had a purge of mailing lists to which I had somehow been added. It took a while, but the spamming of my email addresses seems to have declined, at least for now. It’s one step towards reducing the noise.

Maybe we all need to take time to take a walk, look at the real world in front of us and rebalance what we are prepared to take in. It would help with sorting the harvest from the hysteria too.