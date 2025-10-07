The John Griff Column: When just talking simply isn’t good enough

If an alien were to set foot in this country, what would they make of the ways in which we interact with each other, the relationships we conduct, and the efficiency with which our points are received and understood? What examples are we setting for future generations who will take over from us, and are there lessons to be learned?

Effective communication - or the lack of it - has for years been cited as one of the major root cause reasons for the downfall of UK businesses, whatever their sector, size, or age. I recently found myself on a short haul flight heading for Spain. Slightly delayed (by a cyber-attack which had played havoc with air traffic systems), there was an almighty rush to get delayed aircraft back into the sky and into the right places to meet their ongoing scheduled commitments. Such was the rush, the cabin crew on our flight were well into their practised ‘Good morning and welcome on board this flight…’ script BEFORE we had entered our aircraft.

All around me, what seemed like a cabin full of highly seasoned travellers continued to gaze at the films they were watching on their tablets, wrestle with their latest novels or papers - anything other than the genuinely important public service announcement being delivered in front of them by a cast of uniformed, word-perfect actors. There was no listening or engagement going on - so there was no communication either. If we HAD ended up in peril, would there have been hysteria accompanied by a feral fight for ‘me first’ survival, or calm action as instructed? Happily, we’ll never know, but it got me thinking.

What is it about our species that makes us so bad at making ourselves engaged with and understood? We all have the gift of language in whatever form - there should be no reason for our messaging to be misunderstood and yet constantly the sense of what we are trying to get across gets lost or misinterpreted. That, or it is rendered completely unintelligible at its source. Is it laziness, apathy or a true lack of skills? Assuming that the same happens elsewhere, what is this doing to the state of the planet and where could we otherwise be in trade, international diplomacy or simple domestic harmony?

Back to our Airbus. The emergency announcement on our flight was actually delivered really well - one of the best instances I’ve ever witnessed. All credit to the cabin crew member who delivered his lines at a pace that people could understand, with a clear tone of voice that was measured and engaging. On behalf of his audience, I mentally applauded him whilst also apologising for the lack of engagement of those around me.

But then to the post take-off announcement of drinks and duty-free ‘opportunities’, on our flight. What a difference. I couldn’t understand a single word of it. Partly this was because the announcement was ALL one word - delivered at machine gun pace with no attention paid to the end recipient. The crew member’s tone had all the hallmarks of someone who’d done it SO many times before that they were on the same autopilot system which was, by now, flying the aircraft. Efficient? Perhaps. Ticked off as part of the cabin crew’s tasks? Absolutely. But effective? Not at all.

It’s not just the airlines that need to look to their laurels. Drivers on trains, writers of magazines and posters, anyone with a public voice in politics and anyone trying to reach a fellow human being needs to put the cart before the horse and consider receipt before they start delivery. The danger is thinking that the job has been done, when in fact it hasn’t. Years ago, when I was a trainer for one of the high street banks we had a mantra for our staff in every sphere of their work with the public: Check Understanding Before Proceeding. It has never let me down. Now, in my own business, I teach it to others - it doesn’t take long to achieve and is a skill with a lifelong validity.

In a world which seems to be racing headlong into deeper mistrust and conflict, we should understand that it’s people who cause wars - and people who end them, through negotiation. Negotiation demands effective communication. But communication is ineffective unless both sides have engaged with each other. We could save not only a lot of time but a lot of lives too if we recognised that we could all be better at it and did something constructive accordingly.