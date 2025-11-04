The John Griff Column: When ‘Charity’ might not be charity at all…

John found his 'Gentleman of the Road' resting on a treestump - but should he have left him alone?

Last weekend I had an experience which gave me cause to rethink my actions. I was brought up being minded towards carrying out what are commonly understood to be random acts of kindness. But on this occasion, I’m not altogether sure that my ‘paying it forward’ approach was truly the right thing to do. Would I do the same thing again, or should I change my approach?

On Friday last week and driving home from a meeting, I spotted a ‘gentleman of the road’ walking along the edge of the tarmac. His walk was more of a shuffle, one foot following the other in short paces and taken in extremely worn-out shoes that looked as though they had passed many miles in his company. His feet seemed to be encased in shopping bags for socks, and above his baggy tracksuit trousers his upper half was clothed in what looked like a couple of old shirts, topped off by an old, grimy, high-visibility coat which was now ultra-low visibility. On his back he had a tatty rucksack with old shopping bags poking out of the top. He held more in his hands.

His presence noted, my attention was retaken by the road ahead. I actually said ‘Good effort’ or something similar out loud as my view of him diminished in distance. It was a positive quote - beyond that I thought no more and our respective days continued without further encounter. But I saw him the following day.

The gentleman was again walking – and I was again driving. This time he was within a few hundred yards of my village, shuffling towards a road junction. About five miles and twenty-four hours had spanned the gap between my sightings of him – heaven knows where he had spent the night, but I’d bet a lot on it being under the stars and in a hedgerow somewhere. And yet, there he was, making progress at the same modest pace.

This time my observations of the man prompted a different response in me. I would do something for this apparently broken-down, solitary and perhaps unloved individual. Arriving at home, I made him a cup of tea (I guessed at him taking sugar) in a refillable cup, and put a can of Guinness (nutritional), some small pork pies (tasty), a bag of crisps (easy to consume en route) and a tenner into a plastic shopping bag, adding as little weight as I could to his journey. Then, I got back in the car and went to find him.

He’d hardly moved. Perched on a tree stump by the junction, he was taking a breather, his bags surrounding him. Sat amongst what looked like his entire worldly belongings, he took no notice of the cars which passed him. I drove past too but parked up about a hundred metres or so away. Then I walked back, hailing him with what I hoped was a friendly greeting, supplies in hand.

As I did, he stood up and recoiled. Accompanied by expansive windmilling gestures he told me that a) he was fine and walked everywhere, b) he’d had a good breakfast that day and c) he was alright for money. I froze, thinking that maybe he’d been approached or even attacked before and that my approach was unwelcome. His hair was unkempt and he clearly didn’t much associate with shaving. His face looked ruddy and weather beaten, but his skin wasn’t old-looking – it was clean too. Gently, I told him that he shouldn’t be alarmed and that I would leave everything on the now vacated tree stump - he could then decide for himself what he wanted to do with what remained. Deed done, I returned to my car. Passing him for a final time, I dropped the window and wished him well. He grinned and waved as he left my sight.

Shortly after I got home again (which took all of 30 seconds), the heavens opened. My immediate thought was for the gentleman – how would he cope? Clearly, he had done so in the past and would likely do so now. I was still troubled though – and was again the following morning.

Should I have been? This was someone who had apparently chosen his way to live. He was cheerful, dignified, assured and making his own way without interference, until I interfered. Did I really help him? And who was I doing it for – him, or my own conscience, living a very different and considerably more comfortable life? Had I actually caused him alarm with my intrusion?

I don’t know. Government statistics state that in the autumn of 2024 there were just over 4500 people – mostly men and over the age of 26 – living rough. It’s a rising number and may be the tip of an iceberg. But a question remains - how many of them were there by choice, rather than circumstance? If there’s ever a next time, maybe I’d be better asking if the object of my attention really does need anything, rather than me leap mistakenly to judge so.

We all have choices to make in our lives – including how we live them.