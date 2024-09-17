The John Griff Column: When a celebration of celebrity can save mind, body or soul

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I’ve written before about the transportative powers of music and of the arts too. I’ve also written about the Cult of Celebrity and what could be described as our obsession with it. In the last few days though, both have been interacting in a very personal way and affecting a fair number of people. Could there be something almost medicinal about such occasions?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many have been lamenting the recent deaths of both Frankie Beverly and Tito Jackson. Beverly was the founder and front man for the band Maze which had its best days in the late 70s and early 80s. Jackson was an original member of the Jackson 5 – another band which saw its best in the same era. Both men died in their 70s – Beverly at 77 and Jackson at 70. When somebody in the public eye (or even formerly in the public eye) dies, death tends to bring with it a bout of collective reflection. If the person had dealings in the arts there’s often a repeat (sometimes a contractually lucrative one for the estates which remain) of their work which itself has the effect of transporting consumers back in time to a particular point in their lives. It’s not to say that that temporary relocation has to be a particularly happy or sad one – but nostalgia tends to bring the rose-tinted goggles with it, so our recollections are perhaps more often than not positive ones and we are content for them to be so. Some will have particularly keen recollections or might even have had direct dealings with the deceased. Such was the case with Jazz FM’s presenter Robbie Vincent following Frankie Beverly’s death. Vincent was instrumental in promoting Beverly’s work and the repertoire of Maze when the band first made itself known here – his sense of loss was pointedly audible on the air over the weekend. Others will have recalled nights spent gyrating on the dance floor to the sounds of the Jackson brothers or perhaps buying their work on vinyl or cassette at Woolworths, HMV and the like. In both cases though, there’s a very personal connection, re-enlivened ironically, by death.

In 2016 we witnessed a huge loss of celebrities. If pre-written obituaries are anything to go by it was a busy time for BBC arts journalism – 49 celebrities including George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, Harper Lee, Sir George Martin, Alan Rickman, Muhammad Ali, Victoria Wood and Leonard Cohen all left us, along with others besides. I vividly recall hosting a breakfast show on the day after Prince had died tragically early and wondering with some alarm whose demise I would be announcing next. May Messrs Beverly and Jackson rest in peace…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, it doesn’t always take death to move us or remove us to a previous time. On Friday evening last week Lois and I went to a small venue which became our musical Tardis for the night. Both of us knew what was coming as we took our seats, and for me, there was an added professional aspect in having not only played the band we’d come to see’s music, but also watched them play live and interviewed them for the radio. The venue was The Stables, originally set up by the late jazz great Johnny Dankworth and his now 96-year-old jazz great widow, Dame Cleo Laine, who lives next door.

Shakatak's music transported their audience back to the 80s again last Friday.

Shakatak was the band. It’s still made up by the majority of its founding members. Next year it marks 45 years of continuous, active existence and despite being largely known for just a couple of hit songs which garnered public backing in the charts, the band has continued to make music and tour the world where, in Asia in particular, it enjoys significant popularity. I guess that with it’s musical DNA largely intact and sufficient numbers of fans around who recall the music from when it was first released, there’s a very comfortable relationship which has evolved. I vividly recall the night the band played at what was then Northampton’s vast Chicago Rock Café. Then, roughly sixteen hundred people crowded not only the massive shed’s dancefloor, but it’s bars on three floors too. The bookers for Luminar Leisure knew what they were doing in inviting Shakatak to play – the tills rang long into the evening. How do I know this? Simply because I was one of the sixteen hundred and was there myself. I recall the music – and the atmosphere - to this day.

Now, back in 2024 and at The Stables, it was a seated crowd which packed a much smaller venue. Keyboardist Bill Sharpe (a great name for a keyboardist!) not only hosted the night as he talked warmly to the devoted out front and noodled away on his keyboards precisely as he had in the early 80s. Our musical Tardis dematerialised in 1982, taking us back over forty years and I leaned over to Lois, telling her not only about Chicago Rock, but Cinderella Rockafella in St James too. Back then you’d go shopping on a Saturday morning at Mr Byrite for a jacket to wear in the evening with its sleeves rolled up, a la mode. When we’d been parking in the packed car park outside I’d fully anticipated witnessing a group of grey haired and balding patrons heading into The Stables, as well as a similar looking band - the word ‘Crumblies’ had even sprung to mind. In the event it was exactly what I saw – with a grey haired me amongst their number. Somehow though, as Bill’s noodling began and the first notes of ‘Dark Is The Night’ - the band’s introductory song - pumped out of the speakers, I left my cynical self behind in 2024 and found myself cueing up the same song in the 1980s studio of Northants 96 on St Edmunds Road in Northampton. And so our evening progressed, nostalgic goggles firmly in place.

We are the products of our experiences, good, bad and indifferent. Our recollections of the same event might be different but having been there for real helps spark the memories and give our brains a good workout at the same time. Life’s not about screen time. It’s about getting out, getting active and supporting those who provide the experiences which we can then choose to relive for ourselves. That, or go out and make new experiences. Why do you think Stables founder Cleo Laine has made it to 96 and is still going?

Thank you, Shakatak.