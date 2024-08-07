The John Griff column: What now for world sport?

It seems as though it was only a couple of days ago that we were all talking about the start of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris. Now, after an opening ceremony preceded by sporting events a couple of days beforehand, The Games are about to close before crossing the Atlantic and re-emerging in Los Angeles, again, in 2028. What will the world have learned from its athletes in the past fortnight?

The answer, of course, is simply that we don’t yet know. The evidence, though, would have us believe that once again it is a generation of predominantly younger people who have demonstrated what can happen when perspiration meets aspiration in the pursuit of excellence. These days the Olympic motto is sometimes mistakenly quoted as still being ‘Citius, Altius, Fortius’ – ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’. The mistake usually comes with the omission of the motto’s last, vital, word which was added in 2021 - ‘Communiter’ – ‘Together’. Without it the motto sounds a little hollow, but with it, the sense of the Olympic ethos become clearer and that through effort – together – we all achieve more, collectively. I think there have been tremendous examples of this during the Paris Games – and not necessarily with lofty, politicised statements from people in suits. Instead, they’re from those same young people who have worked so hard and put everything on the table to perform to their greatest individual or team potential, often surprising themselves and delighting millions in the process. Space here does not allow me to go list them all but the kind of thing which has caught my eye beyond the actual sporting achievements include:

The North and South Korean selfies: South Korea took bronze and North Korea the silver in the mixed doubles table tennis. South Korea’s Lim Jong-Hoon marked the moment on his phone camera as both nations’ athletes stood together. Technically at war, the two countries were momentarily brought together in images borne out of euphoric picture-taking.

Thank you, Max Whitlock: Walking away from the pommel horse without a medal at these Games, he did so as Team GB’s most successful gymnast to date and with head held high as he announced himself no longer to be a gymnast while his family looked on from the stands. A true role model and in many ways, with careful management his future is assured.

The Summer Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are nearly over - what have they taught us?

Fourteen seconds behind and one lap to go: Britain’s Alex Yee was heading for a fantastic men’s triathlon silver medal until he heard the last lap bell as well as London 2012 and Rio 2016 champion, Alistair Brownlee who shouted: ‘Anything can happen, mate’. Spurred on, Yee found an internal overdrive gear, catching and passing New Zealand rival – and friend - Hayden Wilde to take gold by just over 6 seconds. Spent and beaten by the better man on the day, it was Wilde who selflessly hugged Yee in congratulation as both sat collapsed on the ground. A masterclass in competition, companionship and graciousness in the instant of defeat.

One for the history books: US sprinter Noah Byles won the blue riband Men’s 100 metres final from Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by five thousandths of a second at what has been described as the greatest, fastest ever running of the race. Byles, often seen as something of a showboater by his critics, came from behind to win, but as both men slowed having passed the finish line, it was the new champion who went to both commiserate and celebrate with the second placed silver medal winner, before an extended victory lap of the stadium. Classy, I thought.

There have been, perhaps inevitably, many more such moments like these – including the graceful, final retirement of Sir Andy Murray, the emotional scenes following 37-year-old Novac Djokovic beating Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcarez to take his first ever Olympic gold medal and the astonishing, multiple achievements of US gymnast Simone Biles – the most decorated gymnast in history. There will be more to come too before the Olympic cauldron is extinguished and brought to the ground for the final time in the Jardin des Tuileries over the weekend. The cauldron itself has become something of a sustainability attraction to visitors and Parisiens alike. Powered by renewable electricity, its ‘flames’ are created by LED spotlights shining onto a cloud of water mist pumped 60 metres into the air during the cauldron’s daily flights close to the Louvre. Quirky, elegant and very much indicative of French creativity, it is a symbol of the times we live in and of the future world that today’s athletes are helping to shape and inspire.

So much for the showmanship. What of that future, and for that matter, the present which is being shaped by the harsh realities of life and death struggles between nations? What of the actions of individuals who appear dedicated towards making an altogether different kind of mark on the world and those who try to stir up or set people against each other? If the Olympic ethos seeks to align the nations of the world towards one path and for the common good, why are there those plotting and pulling in the opposite direction? And what will it take for an ethos that is almost 2,800 years old to achieve its aim? Through history and for all their intent, The Games have been dogged by controversy and scandal – sometimes with tragic results. While the world’s attention is diverted by the achievements of its younger generation, perhaps it is my own, older generation which should be rekindling its younger self and considering its achievements, who they are for and how long they will last. It would be a fascinating exercise to see where and if those achievements on the international stages of sport really have made a wider, lasting difference and where the inspiration to be faster, aim higher and emerge stronger has indeed delivered for everyone, together. For some of our athletes, Paris has not been a happy time or place – but in an almost Darwinian way, not everybody can be the winner in sport. The ethos is a never ending one though, so it is for the winners to lead the way and those still waiting to win to regroup, recharge and return in the future. Maybe that’s the legacy which the world should be looking to.

It'll get the opportunity to witness precisely this when, on the 28th of August, Paris goes on to host the Paralympic Games.