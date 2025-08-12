The John Griff column: Vines, Wines and Visitors

The grapes of plenty, currently growing on a hillside in Bedfordshire - what kind of vintage will they bring?

What does the picture for this article have to do with pre- historic times, the construction of the capital and niche tourism? How does it link with a future that might enrich local business in this county - or possibly hamper it? Last weekend Lois and I participated in a wonderful afternoon of conviviality which brought a lot more to mind than just Bacchanalian delights.

We both enjoy a glass of good wine and had joined a group taking in the delights of wine tasting from a producer based on the rolling slopes of Bedfordshire near Marston Moretaine. Over roughly 4 hours, we toured the vines where the grapes are grown, the barns where the crushing, nurturing and bottling of the year’s harvest are carried out and the eventual sale of the finished article to the consumer. We tried 4 wines with food accompaniments, as well as their equivalent of champagne (it cannot be called that for reasons of trade and identity, but you know what I mean). We then wound our way home from what had become quite an afternoon out.

Neither of us had been to a wine producer in this country, but between us we’ve tried wines in Canada, France, Spain, Italy, South Africa and more. This was different. Although from the weather (and temperature) you’d have been forgiven for thinking that we were standing in any one of the celebrated wine-producing regions and countries, this instead was modern day Bedfordshire. Spin back the clock to the Bedfordshire of over 150 million years ago and you’d have found that Bedfordshire was nowhere near where it is now. By extension, neither was Northamptonshire. Instead, both, together with the rest of what is now Britain, would have been situated somewhere near the Equator and heading north – just extremely slowly. Moving as they did they brought with them the raw materials which created the mixture of soils now being actively cultivated with the vines of Merstone Wines - a family business diversifying from the traditional farming which once dominated the land.

Vintner Andrew showed us round and explained not only how the business had come about, but the trials and tribulations of creating something which is the product of science, know-how, weather, time and maybe just a little luck. We learned that there are over 1100 similar producers here in the UK. Some come from Northamptonshire and have great reputations with Stoneyfield Wine, New Lodge Vineyard and Fleur Fields Vineyard being but three. Naturally at the end of our visit we made sure to bring some produce back for consumption at home. This was retail tourism, coupled with lessons in both science and history and I’m sure we’ll try other similar producers here over time.

John Griff

Our trip into Bedfordshire was more than just of wine though. Within sight of the winery is the location of the former Stewartby Brickworks which produced so many of the building components for Greater London and the surrounding counties, including our own. Now earmarked for a very different kind of development, it’s where Universal Studios will shortly start building of one of its colossal theme parks, bringing jobs, tourism and revenue to the region. It could also end up being a very important element of the famed Johnson era ‘OxCam Arc’ which was announced as developing academic collaboration between the (not red brick) universities of Oxford and Cambridge. Plans included huge housing expansion between the participating five counties surrounding (including Northamptonshire), as well as inward investment by the state on road, rail, and industry. Time, timescales and political hues may have all changed, but the imperative for change is itself unchanged. The arrival of U.S. (from the U.S. but presumably without tariffs) with its own development plans is seemingly in lockstep with what former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was extolling as one of his top 5 must-do initiatives. It's also indicative of where our economy has pivoted since the heavy industry days of manufacturing exited in all directions and most notably, east.

Tourism and the visitor economy is essential to our future. We need to make sure that county businesses aren’t overshadowed and benefit – there’s a share of the pie which we should be savouring. As a county which in Roman times used to export its own wine to Rome via the River Nene, we need to savour the be grapes of plenty rather than the grapes of wrath.

I’ll drink to that.