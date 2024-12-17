The John Griff Column: The Greatest Gift?

Last week I wrote about the rigours of getting to a country I’d not visited before, whilst back home Storm Darragh was wreaking havoc against everything in its path. This year’s storm season seems to have had more of an effect than last year’s. Is it a portent of things to come – a metaphor?

You can certainly see how Mother Nature is reflecting the havoc that we humans are wreaking across the planet. Rapidly moving forest fires in Malibu California could be written up as metaphors for the raging fires in Ukraine, Syria, Palestine, Israel and elsewhere. As we prepare for Christmas here in our winter, Australia is bracing itself for the heat and tinder dry conditions of its summer – one spark could bring catastrophic results. Might that be a metaphor for global politics? France and Germany – the bedrock nations of the EU – now look like having new leaders and possibly new elections shortly. Many are wondering what a second Trump term will bring – chaos, or calm? Here, a public petition has called for an early election, so profound has been the reaction to its policies and practices. And so, our stormy season goes on – even though our winter is currently serving up double-digit daytime temperatures and a white Christmas seems like being a vanishingly unlikely reality.

Contrasting massively with all of that though, is Denmark, which Lois and I visited as Darragh came calling. It’s a Scandinavian kingdom of roughly 1400 islands and nearly 6 million people, ruled by Frederick the 10th. It has a long-standing parliament and a population of citizens who earn high incomes but also pay more tax per head than almost anyone else. It’s a socially aware place and socially liberal, being not only a founding member of NATO and the UN but also the first country to recognise same-sex relationships legally. Part of the Schengen Area of 29 countries, it’s system of governance is widely recognised as being the near perfect model.

But enough of the textbook.

Christmas markets on the waterfront in Copenhagen - the home of Hygge

Denmark is proud of its history, welcoming of visitors, keeps its streets clean, maintains its roads, has some of the lowest crime rates anywhere and has the happiest nation on Earth. The place is also cool – really cool. We walked down a road which on one side bordered parkland close to Copenhagen’s royal palace. On the other side was a row of shops and in a dress shop we found live jazz being performed to a small, but attentive audience. It was the same a few doors down at one of the city’s many wine shops. In a square close by, visitors and residents shopped in a covered market for fish, oysters, meats, handmade chocolates and all manner of culinary goodies, while chatting at small bars adjacent to the stalls. Right now, the seasonality is breathtakingly impressive. The Christmas markets which we took in were thronged with tourists and locals partaking of crafted goods, hot chocolate and steaming cups of ‘Glogg’ or Glühwein which certainly drove out the cold. We wanted to eat at one of the markets and did so, outdoors, without having to queue, on seats which came equipped with blankets for our legs and heated cushions for our bottoms. It was true ‘hygge’ in action (remember the bar in Guildhall Road?) and we liked it. A lot.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Copenhagen is its public transport system – fast, direct, and spotless. We had walked straight from our aircraft, through security and onto a train which whisked us into the city. On the return we did the same via the Metro – it was the same. Many use bicycles and both sides of every road have cycle lanes built into them – with no potholes. Our hotel provided a haven of calm with free hot drinks, an honesty bar (first drink free) and jars of gingerbread, fruit and sweets, courtesy of the management.

I suggest the world could learn a lot from how the Danes approach life with respect for the environment, the planet and each other. They seem to be doing very well on it and we can’t wait to visit again in the summer of next year, which means their economy will benefit, again. In the meantime, maybe the best presents we could give each other would be peace and tranquillity. And perhaps wrapped in a little mutual kindness and respect.

Have a Hygge Christmas.