The John Griff Column: The exquisite pain of companionship…

The news this week that Formula 1 driver Sir Lewis Hamilton had lost his dog to pneumonia has resonated with pet owners everywhere. An English Bulldog, Roscoe was Lewis’ beloved four-legged companion and visited many F1 paddocks in the years after being adopted. A figure in his own right, his Instagram account had well over a million followers. Social media is still inundated following the news.

It's hardly surprising. Lewis Hamilton is one of the world’s true sporting heroes and not simply through his on-track exploits. A seven-time world champion, the Ferrari driver has won the British Grand Prix on no less than nine occasions.

In July and for what proved to be the final time, he was accompanied in the paddock by Roscoe, one of a number of drivers with dogs doing the sporting rounds. Fellow Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc owns a miniature long haired dachshund called Leo who has become a regular part of the travelling motorsport pack in the last year or so. Whether having pets in the paddock is a good idea or not is not the question – it has become a visibly accepted part of the working environment for the drivers, even if it is only they who are so indulged.

Other workplaces allow pets to be brought in of course – some recognise that having animal companionship is of positive benefit to staff on site. Northamptonshire Police has a policy of having dogs available for the emotional support of officers. A number of universities have dogs on hand to provide reassurance to students living and studying away from family and home or missing their own pets. A variety of hospitals allow pet visitors, recognising that animal company can, for some, help aid recovery. A guest of mine at Radio Northampton promised to return to play live in the studio – provided my then dog Max was there to rest her chin gently on the guest’s thigh as she sang.

John's dog Max lived to 9 before developing canine cancer

Having a pet can work wonders on a human level – it can do the same for the pet too. All of my dogs have been rehomed or rescued creatures and the strength of a bonded relationship is something to behold. I count myself blessed by the animals who have joined me on my journey through life to date – each has brought joy (as well as a few challenges!) and a huge amount of love.

One Sunday afternoon shortly after the death of my father, I think my then furry companion, a crossbreed called Charlee, sensed my grief as I lay on a sofa staring at the ceiling. After watching me for a few seconds from the floor, she stood up, jumped onto my chest and stared straight into my soul as if to take a measure of the pain I was feeling, and to express what I felt to be her consoling me. Others have told me of similar experiences. I am certain that as humans we are born with a sixth sense which we often ignore. Many animals are similarly equipped but live their lives embracing that sense, I think.

Animal-human relationships come with a number of responsibilities for the human. Beyond the basics of providing a loving home, food, water and security there is also the ultimate part of the deal – care regarding death. Nobody should be in any doubt about it – a life lived together includes care at the end of life. If and when the time comes, the decision to bring irretrievable pain or incapacity for an animal to a close is both inescapable and easy responsibility to exercise, however painful for the human who remains. It has happened to me twice before and will again at some point, unless Ella or Dottie outlive me.

In confirming Roscoe’s demise on Monday, Lewis also confirmed that it was he who had taken the decision to give his dog his ease from the effects of pneumonia and coma. Roscoe had been cradled in Lewis’ arms as Roscoe slipped away, just as happened when my own Charlee and Max left me – it was the solemn promise I had made to both when we took each other on at the start. I have occasionally come across the term ‘exquisite pain’ – it is a highly descriptive and accurate one which I suspect many of us feel. But it is a pain which also comes as part of that same deal.

Lewis will be supported in his grief when he arrives in Singapore for this weekend’s Grand Prix, such has been the outpouring from fellow drivers, teams and other organisations around the globe. I even saw Larry the Cat from Downing Street offering his condolences on X. Roscoe’s passing will be felt as keenly as losing any family member, because that’s exactly who Lewis has lost. Work may be a refuge, but grief takes time to work through. I hope he takes on another furry friend before too long – there are so many with so much to give out there, looking for their forever homes.

Rest in peace Roscoe – pet, companion, ambassador, much-loved friend.