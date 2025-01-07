The John Griff Column: New Year – New Beginnings?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re almost at the end of the first full working week of 2025. For some it’ll have been a continuation of what went before, but for others it’ll have been an opportunity to push the reset button after a period of reflection, changing lane and possibly changing gear. How many of us will spend the year with our paths being led by events, rather than following our own paths?

For me, 2024 was a year to move on from speedily. True, there were some wonderful high points, but there were also some very low lows, most notably the passing of my mum in March. I now have no direct relations as I’m an only child, albeit that I have some cousins spread across the country who I see rarely. I’m sure I’ve not grieved in full yet – most of the procedural stuff has taken place, but the anniversary – one of many - is approaching. I have some arrangements to make for then, but there’s time enough to do so.

Time for planning is important. Lois is great at it whereas I’m the sort who takes things as they come and reacts accordingly. This year though I’ve started January with resolve, if not resolutions. For starters I’ve made decisions about not spreading myself too thinly. In 2024 I let things get on top of me – no more. If my view of life was clouded before (and I think it was), I’ve taken time to think about being clearer in my day-to-day activities and to better manage the work/life balance we all seek. The clue is in the word ‘balance’ – but it’s not to say that I’m pulling back on work. Far from it. I count myself extremely lucky to really enjoy what I do and find it stimulates me both physically and mentally. Keeping body and brain active enhances life too.

Since the pandemic I've spent most of my time at home, working and creating in the small office studio I have there. Hybrid working is fine to a point but sometimes, just like everyone else, I need to get out and interact with real people. Being let go by the BBC – and being prevented from applying for what were ‘my’ shows in its new regime, hurt. The sense of rejection felt intensely personal, and I withdrew to concentrate on other, less public projects. Now, after a period of reflection, discussion with friends and negotiation, I’m delighted to have returned to the air as a broadcaster, presenting Drivetime (4pm-7pm) on Mondays and Tuesdays on NLive Radio. It’s a slot I know well, having presented there on commercial radio both locally and nationally as well as, occasionally, the BBC. It was my starting point on what was then called Northants 96. Local people want to know what’s going on in their immediate area and ideally from local people who know the place. Right now, local people are finding it increasingly hard to be heard. It’s endangering certain local groups and charities at a time when AI is developing what might become a vice-like grip on everything we hear and see in the media. Already it’s been proved to be flawed, Apple’s tripping up BBC Sport recently in the process. From a modest but thoroughly enthusiastic, professional outlook, NLive and stations like it currently have a fantastic opportunity to grasp, offering local people the kind of platform which brings their voices back, rather than having them being silenced by the constraints of largely irrelevant, regional programming. What’s more, such radio stations could be on the point of becoming better funded and hence able to operate without one hand always tied behind their backs. Ultimately, it’ll be for the government to approve, but the signs are positive.

The new year has brought John back to local broadcasting

When I started in radio the term ‘local’ was often ridiculed. To me though it is the jewel which sets apart such stations from the national morass. Presenters are not the experts and never should be thought of as such. We will always be the generalists – amateurs if you like – because it is our guests who carry the commodity of knowledge on any given subject and are therefore the true stars. If they’re local people, so much the better for all. I’m happy to be re-aligning myself to those values.

I have other projects in the pipeline but it’s not for me to say anything about them just yet. Suffice to say that with 2025 has come new clarity and new enthusiasm. I’m grabbing it all with both hands.