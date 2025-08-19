The John Griff Column: Making sense of death

Reflecting on the loss of a loved one can help those remaining to refocus on living life to the full.

It is one of the guarantees of life. One day, each of us will reach the end of our earthly journey. For some there may be time to reflect – to get our houses in order before the finality of leaving this place. For others, there may not be that luxury. Is that a tragedy, or could it be a blessing in disguise? And how do those who remain reconcile whatever the circumstances are?

A month ago, my family lost the last of the trio of brothers and sisters who had very much shaped it. My uncle Alistair died at the age of 92 after a short illness – his older brother had passed away some years ago and his younger sister – my mother – last year. All enjoyed long lives. Ali (as he was known almost universally) was a hardworking, very physical and hugely independent farmer who had gradually lost most of his hearing in retirement. His mind and attitude were as strong as his muscles had ever been though. The family ultimately resorted to writing him notes to communicate, but he would always answer vocally. Very loudly, to his clear amusement.

Of course, when the news came through, there were a multitude of reactions. Uppermost was disappointment. Ali himself had understood that his time might be short and, was making sure that his affairs were fully up to date. Too old and infirm to travel, he had requested a final family gathering at the farm one of my cousins now works. Amazingly, we had found a weekend where all five of us as sons, nieces and nephews, could be there, with our partners. Jokingly, my youngest cousin had said to Ali that having set on the date, he’d be required to stay alive long enough to see it. Although promising that he would, Ali left us just three weeks too early. What had been planned as an audience was hastily reframed as a wake which went ahead last Saturday with the funeral on Monday. In 2023 I had trained as a civil celebrant (and am available as such) and led the ceremony at the North Devon Crematorium in the town of Barnstaple. Inevitably, it was an emotional event, largely attended by only those of us from the family – most of Ali’s friends and associates had themselves already departed. But we did things properly – he would have wanted no less. There were words of appreciation, some of the classical music he had loved to listen to, the Lord’s Prayer and a wicker coffin, topped off with some orchids arranged in a couple of upturned milk churn lids and adorned by baler twine.

Before the wake I took some time to visit the village church which dominates the skyline and overlooks a wide, shallow valley. On a clear day you can easily see the outline of Dartmoor from it. In the 60s our grandparents had retired from Watford in Hertfordshire to Ali’s small farm estate – he had built them a tiny but neat cottage. Grandpa went on to help raise the money for repairs to the church bell tower which ensured its survival. I stayed for about half an hour, lost in my own thoughts before everyone gathered at the farm for further meandering.

Inevitably I think, when the hiatus of a death in the family occurs, those who remain replay their memories, perhaps to re-engage and take stock. Because of the distances between us I didn’t see my uncle very often – but the instant I was back in the area the details of childhood events long past and stored in the recesses of my mind flooded back. Getting up early to help take the churns of still warm milk from the milking parlour to the collection stand by tractor I found to be a still cherished recollection. Crawling through narrow tunnels made by us in the twenty foot high stacks of hay bales placed by Alistair during harvest time was another. None of us as cousins thought about danger then – it was just fun.

With the passing of my uncle, a significant chapter has closed on my life – I felt it happen. Monday’s crematorium ceremony inked the full stop to that part of my own timeline. But I didn’t feel a huge sense of loss. Ali’s was a long life and I was grateful for the opportunity to reflect and do a little house straightening of my own. Daily, my own demise approaches, however long I may have. The saying ‘time spent in reconnaissance is seldom wasted’ came to me over the weekend. Death is just a step along a path – it’s only one step and there are plenty more to take before it. I’m looking forward to walking them, wherever they lead.