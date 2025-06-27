The John Griff Column: It’s a super summer of sport!

It certainly seems that way. This week we are surrounded by sport – and during a non-Olympic year. Seasons and disciplines notwithstanding, what will we make of the sport currently playing out in front of us? And beyond consuming sport either in person, online, on television or perhaps on the radio, how can we help sport deliver more for fans, be they devoted or casual?

Last weekend’s annual visit by the Formula 1 circus is a classic case of global sport coming home – to the home of motorsport in this country. Every year it brings more than just the 20 drivers to the grid with their teams – much more. With them they bring jobs to tens of thousands of staff, supply-chain employees, fans, businesses and the nation. It used to be said that the Grand Prix brought in over £40 million to the Northamptonshire economy over the course of the GP weekend – I would imagine that figure has increased. This year it has had a further boost with the new F1 movie which started it’s run a week or so ago. Much of it was shot not only at Silverstone but at the neighbouring and former Rockingham Motor Speedway. Aimed at portraying the action and the relationships within the (truly) pressure-cooker environment of the sport, it also showcases the aspirations of the players within it and the employment opportunities on offers within Northamptonshire. We enjoy an enviable reputation for cutting edge engineering and not just in motorsport. Aviation, battery technology and more have all come to the county, and largely through the reputation of the people and places in the county who have shown their capabilities.

But there’s much more than just motorsport. While some spectators have been scrutinised cars going round and round in circles at ever faster speeds, others have been watching the great and the good of the tennis circuit displaying their athleticism and prowess with racquet and ball at Wimbledon. The championships are synonymous with the venue and brought in tens of thousands of spectators who booked out hotel, B&B or Air BnB rooms for miles around, months ago. At the core of any sport there are (and will always be) opportunities for local economies, local people and aspiring hearts and minds. Why shouldn’t we have the next Carlos Alcarez or Lewis Hamilton right here in our community? Why wouldn’t we celebrate and seek to help such potential stars and role models take their turn at greatness?

Every sport throws up its champions and role models. Some may go on to tarnish their halos – the attendant pressures of time, media and trying to stay at the top of any sport sometimes work their way out un unpalatable ways. But for those who manage the balancing act there are huge lessons which have been learned, often through the safety net of family, managers, advisors and consultants who keep them grounded.

Motorsport is just one of the sports for which Northamptonshire is known

Away from the stars and superstars, what of the sports from whence they spring? In exactly the same way, each needs its own safety net. It needs its administrators and governing bodies to set and police standards. It needs umpires, referees, coaches and administrative structures to monitor the play and performance of that sport. And it needs the foot soldiers who mow the grass, paint the lines, mop the courts or take the tickets at the turnstiles. At every level there are opportunities to be part of something by investing time and effort and receiving the dividend of satisfaction at helping something – or someone – on their way. It was a dividend seemingly lost by some in the aftermath of the London 2012 Olympic Games. For weeks in the runup to and after the games, I talked with representatives of club after club about legacy and how each would be looking to capitalise on public interest for their own future stability. In some cases though, the dividend proved elusive. I don’t think blame should be apportioned but a series of opportunities were lost. We can’t afford for it to happen again.

Sporting stars WILL emerge – they always do. But what about British ones – ones who succeed at the highest level? I suggest it is NOT just the taking part which matters – winning does too. Winning takes support – financial as well as sporting. We love our sport and our sporting heroes – but competition at every level costs money and costs spiral exponentially as achievement propels the participant upwards. We need to better invest in our future stars, whatever their sporting disciplines. Doing so will keep the nation, the county and grass roots level clubs on the sporting map, well as encouraging tourism and the financial benefits it brings. Be it from government funding or commercial sponsorship, we need to find the wherewithal to invest in our young people. If we do, they will flourish - as will the dividends.