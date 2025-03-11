The John Griff Column: I believe the children are our future…

This week’s piece was going to be titled ‘If music be the food of love play on…’ – but then I realised that the song lyric from George Benson’s 1977 hit ‘The Greatest Love of All’ serves as a much better introduction to what follows. It also leans nicely into what has prompted me to write, based on an event that Lois and I attended on Sunday last weekend in the Derngate auditorium.

We were guests of the Northamptonshire Music And Performing Arts Trust – or NMPAT for short. Most people say either ‘Nenn-Emm-Pat’ or ‘Numb-Pat’ – I’m sure that both are equally valid. It is a hugely productive music trust – and for years has been a leader in its UK peer group, putting the county on the map. On Sunday night we attended the first of two music spectaculars in the trust’s Spring Festival of Music which featured three full orchestras. The second spectacular this coming Sunday will feature wind players.

As we took our seats it was clear that a significant part of the audience which filled most, if not the whole of the theatre’s stalls and boxes, was connected in some way to each of the constituent players. Generations of families looked on with obvious pride as first the County Junior, County Training and County Youth Orchestras each took their turn to perform. All had clearly been studying their staves hard before giving of their best. Each performance took up where the previous one left off and it was clear both visually and audibly how much work by students and staff had gone into making the evening the success that it undoubtedly was. The complexity of the music played intensified as the average age of the players in each successive orchestra went up – but the experiences for each young musician playing and a completely genuine environment will have been hugely influential.

Chief Executive Peter Smalley delivered his own onstage performance as host and was at pains to point out just how much is provided by the Trust. Delivering learning experiences across the county, it does so through financial support which becomes harder to sustain with each passing year. It’s a familiar reality. Too often the Arts are seen as either unimportant or of lesser importance than other things – and gives a lame excuse for underinvestment. The core benefits which come from learning to listen to each other and to make space for each to make their contribution to a collective has a direct pathway into the world of work – and is priceless. Lessons learned this way ensure that together, everyone delivers something as individuals which is greater than the sum of its parts. It also leads not only to better musical performances, but a gentler, more inclusive, more productive society too. Bravo to all the young performers of NMPAT who entertained on Sunday night – and good luck to those who will be doing the same this Sunday. If you are available on the night, I highly recommend you take in the event – and take pride in our next generation.

Learning together by making music - NMPAT helps young people to develop valuable life skills.

Separately last week, I went to Northampton College’s Booth Lane campus. The reason was the unveiling of its new iLab – a learning facility using a suite of cutting-edge virtual reality headsets, high speed audio-visual communications and AI technology to link the college’s Daventry and Northampton spaces and on, into a UK-wide network of similarly equipped colleges. A group of invited guests which included the Solicitor General and North Northampton MP Lucy Rigby observed, as a group of students used the equipment for the first time. The effect was remarkable. Far from the traditional teacher/student learning experiences of my own youth, this was a marketplace for interactions and ideas which generated both noise and enthusiasm. The context of the learning experience was the use of AI in the NHS and healthcare – clearly firing the imaginations of those involved. It struck me that this was not my technology – instead it is their technology which may one day propel them to become captains of industry, future politicians or leaders in some other sphere. And what did I learn? At the risk of paraphrasing a hackneyed phrase, I’d seen the future – and it might work, but it will need support from sustained and increasing investment.

An investment with the potential to deliver huge dividends.