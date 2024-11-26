The John Griff Column: Goodwill hunting, or goodwill here already?

After a brief pause while Storm Bert blasted through the county town last weekend, Northampton’s Christmas Lights switch-on finally takes place this weekend.

The day after, the first doors of innumerable advent calendars will be opened as the festive season is declared, and the countdown to Christmas will be on. With the advent of Advent, will there also be a season of goodwill arriving too?

Hard to say, perhaps? Internationally, the war in Ukraine will continue well past its 1000th day. The horrors of Israel and Palestine don‘t look like scaling back. Here, millions have joined a petition asking for another general election, please. It happened a few months after Brexit too and calls for another vote over Scottish independence always seem to be bubbling. Goodwill might look to be a bit thin on the ground right now – so maybe my question asking if another Winter of Discontent approaching wasn’t quite as cynical as it might have seemed to some in last week’s column.

And yet, for all that, there IS a spirit of goodwill – even if albeit you search for it. A recent Gala Ball to celebrate the work of The Lewis Foundation, based in Northamptonshire raised over £14,000. A variety of awards ceremonies across the county have been celebrating those excelling in business or education locally, or those helping others with their mental and physical wellbeing. Tonight, the Northamptonshire Community Foundation will draw attention to just some of the amazing and noteworthy local people and groups, be they formal charities or not, who carry out their specific work to support the wider community. The NCF Awards ceremony at the Royal Theatre is a fantastic annual event which shines light on more than just the tip of a huge iceberg of goodwill which delivers benefit, year in, year out. Celebrations about such work aren’t flag waving for the sake of flag waving - or even the formality of Corporate Social Responsibility which sometimes could be argued as looking better on a Chief Executive’s annual report than what it delivers on the ground. No – celebrations like this celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things to help those less fortunate, or to support an initiative which brings benefits to more than just those who deliver it. And why do they do it? Simply because they can. What’s more, they go on doing it too.

The advent of Advent is almost upon us.

To many, their award is in fact secondary. The exposure and a simple, yet honestly delivered ‘Thank you’ goes much further. Exposure matters – because being able to publicly point to the work going on – to broadcast it to a wider audience – might just help bring in additional volunteer hours or cash. Local organisations generally know what to do with both – but getting heard in the first place is now an increasingly high hurdle or even a threat, so awards like these truly matter. NCF awards grants to a bewilderingly wide range of projects and initiatives aimed at supporting others. It is amazing to see and I have seen how a modest grant of a few thousand pounds can be multiplied into benefits counted at a far higher value. It is vital, effective work which invests in people – and generates goodwill at all levels as a byproduct of its own success. The fact that there is the money available to support deserving cases is a measure of goodwill of its own making. Those who have perhaps ‘done well’ and have a philanthropic desire to do well for others can - and do - do precisely that as NCF helps the supporter and the supported to find each other. It isn’t rocket-science. It’s blissfully simple – and it works.

Of course, you can define goodwill in a variety of ways beyond anything to do with the jolly man in his white fur lined red suit and reindeer-towed sleigh. Bert wreaked havoc here this week - more could follow. But in the coming months many will support those affected, be that at Billing or elsewhere along the Nene Valley. Goodwill doesn’t have to be just about money. I know of an initiative which will soon ask businesspeople to volunteer a little time to help community groups steer their own courses – or get on course - to success, just as their businesses have benefitted from the same wisdom and vision. It won’t be about ‘what’s in it for me’ – because volunteers are often motivated by goodwill.

And truly, I’d be happy to bet that there’s plenty of that around.