The John Griff Column: Celebrity – Cult or Culture?

Something’s been bothering me recently about famous people. For a small country such as ours we seem to have more than our fair share of them. We also seem to have a lot of people who are described – either by the formal media or the social equivalent – as celebrities. Why should this be – and should we be doing something to dial down or redress our celebrity obsession?

I use the word ‘obsession’ advisedly, because pretty much wherever one looks, there appear to be celebrities visible, and we seem to be only too happy to lap them up and feed some kind of never-ending national hunger for them. Celebrities are often seen on TV adverts extolling the virtues of whatever product or brand has paid them to do so. Celebrity editions of programmes which originally began featuring regular people (‘civils’ rather than ‘celebs’?) now seem to dominate the schedules – and celebrities feature in documentaries about their origins if their stories are deemed to be sufficiently interesting, or conducive to high viewing figures. Are we now approaching an understanding or an acceptance that to be recognised as being ‘a celebrity’ is the be all and end all of our existence?

Some years ago, it certainly seemed like it. A number of surveys (and supposedly credible ones) indicated that for young people, celebrity was not only a cult that they wanted to join, but a culture that they felt they had to adopt. I recall speaking to someone about it at the time – for them, they didn’t mind what they did now as distinct from the cost later – the needs justified the means. Social media was one of the strongest driving forces behind it, but retailers rapidly jumped on board to feed the craving with ‘get the look’ advertorials as the glossy media showed them editorially the way to achieve it at whatever price. As a result, there have been numerous programmes or YouTube videos highlighting the rich kids or the cool cats – undoubtedly pointing the finger of mirth but sometimes standing back in amazement without comment to allow the viewing public to draw their own conclusions. For the impressionable, the subliminal seduction is massive and if there is a price to pay, they don’t appear to mind paying it, doing anything in the attempt to earn themselves a breakthrough into membership of what is an exclusive, rather than inclusive club. Cult? Perhaps so.

Was it ever thus? Again, perhaps so. Back in the day they might have been described as ‘starlets’, ‘aspirants’ or ‘wannabes’ – but there was generally an understanding that application and hard work was also required. Using one’s natural talents or perhaps augmenting them in some way sometimes got the right attention from the right people – the old ‘who you know, not what you know’ might have opened doors too – but at the roots of things lay the awareness of making one’s own ‘luck’ by application was more likely to do the job. Think about the recently departed Dame Cleo Laine and Ozzy Osborne as examples. But things have changed. Notoriety is as good a catalyst as any, and the more outrageous, the better. With the advent and growth of social media has come the practice – and approbation – that doing something which shocks or goes against the grain is not only desirable but can be profitable. But is that a lasting – and reliable ethos?

Inevitably perhaps, the answer is anything but binary or clear cut. The corporate mechanisms will feed the celebrity machine with all the raw material it needs to keep on churning out the new new. And if it goes horribly wrong as on occasions it has, the same mechanisms can and do plead plausible deniability, saying that it was (and always is) for the individual to make their own decisions before embarking on the path that they chose.

They’re right, of course. But that seduction of fame and fortune without necessarily the application or the ability is a powerful one. To be famous and wealthy (in that order) seems to have become rather more of a norm than an exception – and not all of us can be those things.

I have always understood that to be a celebrity meant that people celebrate the individual – maybe I was wrong though. I enlisted the help of AI over a definition of the term and was given the following:

‘A celebrity is a person who is widely known and recognised, often due to their achievements, public appearances, or media attention. They are typically famous for their work in entertainment, sports, or other fields and are subjects of public fascination and media coverage.'

Interesting. The terms ‘public fascination’ and ‘media coverage’ didn’t surprise me – the fact that AI believes them to be constituent parts of what it is to be a celebrity, did. Does my original question have a definitive answer then? Emphatically not, it would seem.

Pity.