The John Griff Column: At last! Saints give town lots to celebrate

Euphoria: a feeling or state of intense excitement and happiness.

I think the word says it all, doesn’t it? After the scenes of last weekend and the town centre tour which followed, Northampton and its population has rightly been euphoric about finally (finally!) topping out the Premiership title in Rugby and vanquishing Bath so soon after being comprehensively defeated by them at The Rec in Pulteney Mews just a couple of weeks ago. Pretty rugby it might not have been – many who are much better qualified than I have said that The Saints put up one of their worst ever performances (particularly in a competition final) – but a win is a win, and we’ll take pride in it. Well done to the entire Saints squad both on and off the pitch – and to the devout supporters who have followed the club through thick and thin over the last few years.

It's strange – people will quite often – and quite openly – say that the county town is a rugby town, rather than a footballing town, a tennis town, a bowls town or any other kind of sport. In truth, Northampton is a town pretty much like any other and all kinds of things define it, be that the boot and shoe trade, entertainment at Royal and Derngate or The Savoy (formerly The Deco), or something else. Most recently we revelled in the success of Gareth Fuller’s choir Northants Sings Out on ITV’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. An entertainment vehicle for Ant, Dec, Simon et al of course, perhaps we’ll see more of NSO in the near future – I can’t imagine that there isn’t a Syco recording contract that hasn’t already been inked – but can the choir now take on bookings to attend concerts other than those of it’s own making? I sincerely hope so, because each and every chorister from NSO is now an ambassador not only for Northampton and Northamptonshire, but the honourable skill of music-making for the sake of coming together to make something collectively.

That’s the point, surely. While we celebrate the achievements and efforts of others, we can rightly take pride elsewhere in our own communities and surroundings. I’ve always maintained that it is far easier to knock something than to celebrate it , simply because it seems to be the way that society is wired now. I’m not sure that that is entirely the fault of the media, albeit that much of the blame tends to be laid at the media’s door. Social media seems to have take the initiative and be doing an excellent job of hurling the brickbats – if not the milkshakes, eggs, tomatoes and other ephemera which have already started to become the projectiles of choice now that July’s General Election has been announced. Public engagement with our politicians – and those seeking to become our next politicians – seems to be at an all time low. And yet, for all of that they still come, seeking votes to put them in the House of Commons. Naivety aside, can this really be for purely selfish reasons? I contend not. In any case, point the finger at someone and you’ll immediately find three of your own fingers pointing straight back at yourself – try it.

The 18th May - Bath v Northampton Saints. But redemption was just around the calendar corner...

It was the same for The Saints as Bath on the afternoon of the 18th May. Arriving with high hopes of a strong performance, Bath came out fighting from the first blow of the whistle and barely stopped in their ravaging of the visitors until the final play of the game. Comprehensively destroying The Saints and sending them packing, there was much positivity in the stands from the home fans and not a little dark muttering from the travellers. But crucially, between fans there was a strange kind of bantering-bonhomie which I wasn’t in the least surprised by. Yes, it might not have been comfortable, but it was good spirited and not ill-intentioned. It was much as I had seen as a teenager watching Wales take on France at the Cardiff Arms Park in the then 5 Nations tournament. Then, I witnessed the pleasure taken by both sides in watching their respective national sides play a good-tempered game of first-class rugby, which ultimately Wales won. The Welsh brought the cheese while the French brought the wine – and all shared the event and produce together. The atmosphere has stayed in my memory ever since.

The Saints’ win last weekend did, of course, result in scenes of euphoria on our streets. The images of huge crowds lining the pavements of Gold Street, Wood Hill and up to the outside of the Guildhall to welcome the open top squad truck and convoy of buses behind brought more than one tear to local eyes and justifiable pride too, albeit that I was unable to attend myself. Ski goggles are clearly going to become the must-have fashion item at Franklins Gardens for some time to come, and rightly so too. It was also a time to give a mammoth send-off to those club members who are departing for pastures new – and perhaps principally so one Courtney Lawes. Has there ever been a warrior like him? Maybe, depending on your age and point of view, but nobody can deny the man has done massive service for his country, county and club. A role model? Yes. One to look up to? For sure. One to hold up as an exemplar? I would say so and I sincerely hope that his next chapter is both happy, and lucrative. Sporting careers generally are short – he will want to bank as much as he can for himself and his family in the coming years and nobody should begrudge him a penny of that.

Is Northampton a rugby town? Again, it depends on your age and point of view, but I have been hugely entertained and taken much pride in watching the way that The Cobblers and the Saints have supported each other publicly through their respective seasons. Both have put the sport of the county on the map and the reputation of the town has climbed as a result – let it continue that way (as I think it does) through the supporters and out into the wider community. It doesn’t have to be through sport either – it can continue through commercial success, excellence in The Arts, brilliance in academic enterprise or simply through the compassion of people for people.